Malayalam Film Momo In Dubai’s Second Look Poster Out, Check It Out

If not for the intriguing name, then surely because of its animated poster, debutante director Ameen Aslam’s next directorial venture — Momo in Dubai — has created ripples all over social media. The film has already sparked intrigue among movie enthusiasts. As the date of its theatrical release is slowly inching forward, the makers unveiled the film’s second poster. On November 27, Ameen dropped the second poster of Momo in Dubai on his official Instagram page. “Momo In Dubai Coming Soon in Cinemas!!” read his caption. The poster revealed a kid cycling his way through the animated streets of Dubai, with a big smile on his face. A group of adults can also be spotted behind the kid. The Malayalam tagline of the poster translates to, “Whether it is America or Japan, Momo is leaving the country.”

As soon as the poster was released, fans poured all their love and affection towards the yet-to-be-released film in the comments, dropping hearts and showering the film’s team with congratulatory messages.

Momo in Dubai comprises an ensemble cast of Anu Sithara as the female lead, along with Mollywood star Aneesh G Menon, Hareesh Kanaran, Najin, Arafa Rahman and Aju Varghese. The upcoming comedy film is produced collaboratively by Zakariya Mohammed, Harris Desom, and PB Anish, under the banners of Imagine Cinemas, Cross Border Camera, and Beyond Studios.

Ashif Kakkodi and Zakariya Mohammed are responsible for the scripting of the film, while Sajith Purushan has been roped in for cinematography. The music of Momo in Dubai is scored by Jassie Gift and Gafoor M Khayam.

The first-look poster of this Malayalam drama-flick was released on November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day. It received much appreciation from social media users. Check out the poster here:

The shooting of Momo in Dubai recently wrapped up in Dubai and now the wait is for the announcement of the film’s release date.

