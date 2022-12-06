Malayalam Film Producer Jaison Elamgulam Found Dead At His Kochi Apartment

Malayalam film producer Jaison Elamgulam was found dead at his apartment in Kochi’s Panampally Nagar on December 5. He was just 44. Jason is survived by his wife, Rubina, and their daughter, Punya, who live abroad. According to reports, although the producer’s family tried to contact him for the past two days, his cell phone was unreachable. The concerned family members then alerted the residents at Jaison’s building who soon informed the police about the situation.

The police, after arriving at Jaison’s flat, found out that the door was locked from the inside. After entering the apartment, the police found Jaison’s body lying on the floor of his bedroom. In addition to that, he was also found bleeding from his mouth.

“We were informed about the incident in the evening. The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital and the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem,” said a police officer to Outlook.

Jaison’s body has now been transferred to the Ernakulam General Hospital. Although the cause of death has not been ascertained as of yet, police speculate that Jaison might have died from a cardiac arrest. They further asserted that the producer’s demise took place just a little over 24 hours ago.

As soon as the news of Jaison’s demise made headlines, fans and members of the film industry mourned the loss on social media. Malayalam actor Aju Varghese extended his condolences by sharing a picture of the producer on Facebook. “Heartfelt condolences," wrote Aju Varghese.

Jaison Elamgulam was a resident of Kottayam. In his professional career, the producer had bankrolled several noteworthy films, including Sringaravelan, Ormayundo Ee Mugham, Jamna Pyari, and Lavakusha, among others. Besides being a successful producer, Jaison was also a respectable member of the Kerala Producers’ Association.

