Malayalam Film Producers Worried Over Rising Substance Abuse Among Young Actors

Use of drugs among a section of new generation actors of the Malayalam film industry was common, said the Kerala Film Producers Association on Thursday.

"What we wish to say is that the use of drugs, like LSD and such items, is common among a section of new generation actors. We are surprised why the police are not raiding the vans used by such people," said top Malayalam film producer Renjith.

He was speaking to the media after the association's meeting that decided to ban actor Shane Nigam for his indiscipline. But he refused to not name anyone.

The association stated that Nigam was behaving in the most indisciplined manner and despite several warnings had failed to turn up on time at the shooting locations.

Shane was acting in the movie Veyil directed by debutant Sarath Menon. Spat brewed between the actor and producer Joby George as Shane alleged threat from the latter once he changed his hairstyle in October. The haircut had affected the continuity of the film. Later on, it was settled during an intermediately talk called under the aegis of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Shooting of this movie resumed with Shane, but by mid-November, Shane accused the makers for mistreating him and making him work late into night. Tension hot up as Shane partly tonsured his head and sent a newly clicked snap of him to the director after the incident.

"Two films, which are in the production stage, has been scrapped because of his indisciplined behavior. We have decided that no producer will now sign Nigam for now. He will be signed up only after he reimbursed the total production cost of the two films, which he had signed but never bothered to report for the shooting on time," said Renjith.

"The two producers lost hugely because of him. They will have to be reimbursed around Rs 7 crore by Nigam and if he does not do it, he will not act again," he said.

Nigam, 23, son of popular mimicry artiste and film actor Kalabhavan Abhi who passed away in 2017, has acted in popular films, like Kumbalangi Nights and Ishq.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.