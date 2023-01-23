Malayalam Film Romancham, Directed By Jithu Madhavan, Gets a Release Date

Malayalam film Romancham has been keeping cinephiles waiting for a very long time. After a troubled production phase, director Jithu Madhavan said that the movie would release on October 14 last year. However, the team later said that due to technical issues, the release of the film was delayed and it would no longer hit screens on the stipulated date.

The song Munkadaranjali Nerete from the film that was released further created hype and anticipation for the film. Now, finally, Romancham seems to have got a release date. The release date is February 3. And it is official since one of the cast members of the film, Arjun Ashokan, shared the news from his social media handle.

Romancham is produced by John Paul George, Girish Gangadharan and Soubin Shahir, under the banner John Paul George Productions in association with Guppy cinemas. Sushin Shyam, the music composer of the film, is also one of the co-producers. The film is touted to be a horror comedy, a genre not common in Malayalam cinema. It stars Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles. The plot, set in 2007, follows the misadventures of a few people living together in Bangalore.

Jithu Madhavan, a former assistant of John Paul George, has assembled an intriguing cast for his directorial debut, including editor Kiran Das and cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Meanwhile, Mariyam Tailors, starring Kunchacko Boban, is John Paul’s upcoming movie after directing Ambili alongside Soubin.

Read all the Latest Movies News here