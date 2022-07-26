Malayalam Film-Serial Director J Francis Dies Aged 52

Film-serial-commercial director J Francis has died, aged 52. J Francis was suffering from liver disease for which he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam of Kochi. His demise has come as a shock to the Malayalam entertainment industry.

In his career spanning decades, J Francis directed films like Masanagudi Mannadiyar Speaking (2004), Linge Kaa Khadalitha Matiya, Poothumpi and Poovalans, to name a few. Apart from films, the late director also helmed several TV shows and commercials.

His film Masanagudi Mannadiyar Speaking was released in 2004 and was well received by viewers and movie buffs. Written by Pramod Shornur, the film starred Jagathi Sreekumar, Rajan P. Dev and Vinuchakravarthy in lead roles. The film was among his best works and is currently available for streaming on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

After the public darshan at Ernakulam’s Perumpadapp Santacruz temple premises from 11 am on Tuesday, the cremation ceremony will take place at the temple cemetery.

The director is survived by his wife Sheba Francis and son Savio Francis. He lived in a joint family with his father CF Jocelyn and four siblings–Teresa, Daniel, Cecile, and Shalette.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here