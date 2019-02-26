English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malayalam Filmmaker Nayana Sooryan Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances
Young Malayalam filmmaker Nayana Sooryan, who had assisted several prominent directors in the industry was found dead at her residence.
Young Malayalam filmmaker Nayana Sooryan, who had assisted several prominent directors in the industry was found dead at her residence.
Loading...
Young Malayalam filmmaker Nayana Sooryan, who had assisted several prominent directors in the industry was found dead at her residence, police said Monday.
Nayana (28) was found dead at her apartment on Sunday, but the exact cause of her death would be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report, they said. However, the police indicated that she had been under treatment for diabetes for some time.
As repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered, Nayana's mother got suspicious and informed her friends, who rushed to her apartment.
Despite repeated banging on the main door of the house, there was no response, following which they used a spare key to open it and found her lying dead in the bedroom, they added.
A proponent of parallel cinema, Nayana marked her space in the industry as an independent director through "Crossword", a 2017 anthology in which she did the sequel "Pakshikalude Mananam" with actors Vijay Babu and Mythili in the lead role.
Before that, she had worked as an associate director under several leading filmmakers including late Lenin Rajendran, Kamal, Jeethu Joseph and Dr Biju.
The filmmaker also directed several advertisements and stage shows in and outside the country.
Sources close to her said, the sudden demise of Rajendran, who passed away on January 14 this year following liver ailments, also affected Nayana.
She had made her debut in the tinsel town assisting Rajendran. Hailing from Alappad in Kollam district, Nayana is survived by father Dinesan, mother Sheela and two siblings.
Nayana (28) was found dead at her apartment on Sunday, but the exact cause of her death would be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report, they said. However, the police indicated that she had been under treatment for diabetes for some time.
As repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered, Nayana's mother got suspicious and informed her friends, who rushed to her apartment.
Despite repeated banging on the main door of the house, there was no response, following which they used a spare key to open it and found her lying dead in the bedroom, they added.
A proponent of parallel cinema, Nayana marked her space in the industry as an independent director through "Crossword", a 2017 anthology in which she did the sequel "Pakshikalude Mananam" with actors Vijay Babu and Mythili in the lead role.
Before that, she had worked as an associate director under several leading filmmakers including late Lenin Rajendran, Kamal, Jeethu Joseph and Dr Biju.
The filmmaker also directed several advertisements and stage shows in and outside the country.
Sources close to her said, the sudden demise of Rajendran, who passed away on January 14 this year following liver ailments, also affected Nayana.
She had made her debut in the tinsel town assisting Rajendran. Hailing from Alappad in Kollam district, Nayana is survived by father Dinesan, mother Sheela and two siblings.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How to Spot The Terrorist Camps on Google Maps Which IAF Mirage-2000 Jets Destroyed Today
- Spotify to Delay India Launch After Being Sued by Warner Music; is it For Leverage Ahead of Contract Renewals?
- The Final Call Review: Arjun Rampal’s New Series Is Not Your Regular Web-Spinning Suspense Thriller
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mobbed, Fan Drags Him by Neck to Get a Picture
- Parliamentary Panel Directs Twitter to Ensure 'Free And Fair' Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results