Malayalam Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Arrested For ‘Threatening’ Manju Warrier, Taken To Kochi

On Thursday, the Kerala Police took award-winning Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan into custody after actress Manju Warrior filed a complaint against him. In her complaint, the Malayalam actress mentioned that he was repeatedly “insulting and threatening” her on social media. She added that her “life was in danger”. The actress and the filmmaker worked together on the 2020 film Kayattam.

Sanal was arrested near Neyyattinkara, in Thiruvananthapuram. He will be taken to Kochi, where Manju has filed the complaint. While the police came in mufti to take the director into custody, he appeared on a Facebook live and claimed that some people came to take him to custody claiming they are police. He alleged that he is being kidnapped and his life is in danger.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 354D of IPC (stalking). The News Minute reports that Manju claimed Sanal has allegedly been stalking her since August 2019 and has proposed to her via email, social media, phone, and through friends. However, she rejected him.

She has also said that the director has followed her physically to some venues. The complaint also mentioned that he has taken to social media and caused embarrassment to her.

Earlier this week, Sanal reacted to her claims with a post on Facebook. He wrote, “I have sent an email and a text message to Manju Warrier about my apprehensions and mentioned that I am planning to reveal my doubts on social media before I put my first post. I have not received any reply from her…I have no personal interest in this matter. I totally understand that I stand on a dangerous edge on this issue. I can see a possibility of Manju Warrier coming out and say that she is just fine and I am making unnecessary hue and cry…’’

Manju also recently made the headlines for recording her statement in connection with a development in her ex-husband Dileep’s sexual assault case. The actress was called in after a case about an alleged conspiracy against police officials probing the 2017 rape case involving an actress’s abduction and sexual assault case.

