Malayalam Movie Holy Wound, A Unique Take on Lesbian Love, Ready For OTT Release

Bigg Boss contestants Janaki Sudheer and Amritha Vinod will soon be seen in the lesbian love story Holy Wound which will debut on the OTT platform SS Frames on August 12. The film, which was directed by Ashok R. Nath, tells the tale of two young girls who fell in love as children but subsequently had to part ways.

In an earlier interview with OTTplay, director Ashok said the movie aims to “drive home the message of how gender does not play a pivotal role when it comes to love.” The movie has been screened at a number of film festivals, including Sahasrara International Film Festival, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, and Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival.

Holy Wound is a silent movie, and the director has maintained that he purposefully made that decision to convey the interaction between the movie’s two female protagonists.

From the trailer, it can be grasped that the story is about two gay women, one who gets married against her will and is subjected to sexual harassment and another who is forced to become a nun.



Over the past few months, the movie has encountered several challenges. Two nuns from Jharkhand moved the court to stay the film’s release. The petition claimed that the film could hurt religious sentiments. However, Ashok has said that there is no scope for any hurting of sentiments as at its core, is a simple story between two characters. He told OTT Play that the movie does, however, shed light on how patriarchy and men’s expectations of how women should behave cause a stifling culture for women.

Written by Paul Wiclif and produced by Sandeep, the film also stars Sabu Proudheen.

