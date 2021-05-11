Malayalam Screenwriter and Director Dennis Joseph Passes Away

Malayalam screenwriter and director Dennis Joseph passed away on Monday evening. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kottayam following a heart attack, reported a website.

Before he became a recognisable face in the Malayalam film industry, Dennis Joseph worked as a journalist with a magazine. In 1985, he made his debut as a screenwriter with Eeran Sandhya, which had Mammootty, Shobhana, Rahman and his uncle Jose Prakash in the lead roles. Dennis penned some of the biggest box office hits of Malayalam cinema, including New Delhi. The 1987 film had an ensemble cast, including Mammootty, Sumalatha, Suresh Gopi, Urvashi, B. Thiagarajan, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Mohan Jose, Devan, and Jagannatha Varma. It was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of that year. And it even inspired remakes in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Dennis Joseph is also the writer behind other critically and commercially successful films in Mammootty’s career. Dennis’ Nirakkoottu, Shyama, Nyayavidhi, Veendum, Thanthram were among the movies that were instrumental in establishing Mammootty’s stardom in the industry, shared a report.

