Malayalam Short Film Pazhampori Is All Set To Release At 4 PM Today

Malayalam short film Pazhampori will be released on Wednesday at 4 PM. The trailer was released two days ago, and viewers have showered best wishes for director Vivek in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “ALL THE BEST VIVEK MY DEAR BROTHER”

Another one said, “All the very best Vivek”. The trailer has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Viju Kodungalloor and Master Krishnadev Vinod play the lead roles in the short film. The story revolves around the heartwarming moments of the bond between a father and his 6th-grade son, who are told to love inner beauty more than the outer one. The movie is directed by Vivek Vaidyanathan.

Pazhampori is coming to the audience through the YouTube channel called Saina Movies. The film is produced by Santhosh Balaramapuram. So far, the movie has bagged more than twenty-five awards in various fields. Among them, Master Krishnadev Vinod received the best child actor, and Viju Kodungalloor, who played the central role received the best actor awards for Pazhampori. It also got awards for best director, best screenplay, and best concept.

The script of the movie is written by Vinu Thattampady, cinematography handled by Mahesh Pattanam, music by Rels Ropson, and production by Hochimin K C.

The other casts of the film include Antony Francis, Manju, Santhosh Balaramapuram, Aleena, Santhosh M V, and Vivek Vaidyanathan.

Viewers are quite excited to watch the movie.

Viju Kodungalloor is famous for his movies like Colour Baloon (2014), Angane Njanum (2018), and Porinju Mariyam Jose (2019).

