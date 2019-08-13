Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malayalam Singer Biju Narayanan’s Wife Sreelatha Narayanan Dies of Cancer at 44

Biju and Sreelatha got married on January 23, 1998. They were classmates in Maharajas College, Ernakulam.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Biju Narayanan with wife Sreelatha. (Image: Twitter/South Movies Online)
Noted Malayalam singer Biju Narayanan’s wife Sreelatha Narayanan passed away on Tuesday morning after prolongs illness. She was 44.

Sreelatha was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment. According to Manoramaonline, her funeral will be held at their residence in Kalamassery, Kerala, today at 7:30pm.

 

Biju and Sreelatha had been married for 21 years. The couple tied knot on January 23, 1998. They were classmates in Maharajas College, Ernakulam and eventually fell in love. They have two children—Siddharth and Suryanarayanan.

 

Biju took to Instagram earlier in January this year to share pictures of their wedding anniversary celebration. He captioned them, "Wedding anniversary pictures, yesterday’s (sic)."

 

In an interview with Times of India, Biju had earlier talked about his children. He said, “My eldest son Sidharth is also a DJ, who goes by the name DJ Dumblo. He is more into English music and is also an LLB student in Bengaluru. Suryaa is still at school and sings well.”

 

Starting his career with the 1993 movie Venkalam’s popular song Pathu Veluppinu, Biju has sung more than 400 songs in various South Indian languages.

