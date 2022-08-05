Malayalam Song Devadoothar Paadi Crosses One Crore Views on YouTube

Filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Malayalam film Nna Thaan Case Kodu will be released in theatres on August 11. Ahead of the release of the film, Devadoothar Paadi song has taken the internet by storm. The iconic song was released last week and it has now crossed one crore views on YouTube.

The song is written by O N V Kurup and composed by Ouseppachan. Legendary singer K J Yesudas has given voice for the track along with Biju Narayanan. The song is a rendition of the hit number of the movie Kathodu Kathoram, which was released in 1985.

In the song, the performance of Kunchacko Boban is mind-blowing. The music video features a band performing the song Devadoothar Paadi at a public place during celebration of a festival. Kunchacko Boban’s performance has impressed the audience as it looks realistic. His freestyle dancing makes the two cops present in the crowd uncomfortable. Kunchacko smells it and changes his location as he is planning something big. Boban is dressed in a lungi and a shirt with greasy hair and bearded looks. Kunchacko’s get-up immediately captures the attention of viewers.

Talking about the movie, Nna Thaan Case Kodu is helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan. Ratheesh is also known for movies like Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 and Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. The movie is set as a courtroom comedy. The storyline of the movie tries to shed light on the follies of the criminal justice system. In Nna Thaan Case Kodu, Gayatri Shankar, Basil Joseph, and Unnimaya are playing the lead roles.

It is the first Malayalam film of Tamil actress Gayatri Shankar. The shoot of Nna Thaan Case Kodu was done in five villages in the Kasargod district of Kerala. Cinematographer Rakesh Haridas was roped in for the project.

