 Malayalam Star Siju Wilson’s Pathonpatham Noottandu To Be Released Soon

Upcoming Malayalam film Pathonpatham Noottandu directed by Vinayan will be released in theatres soon. The Siju Wilson starrer movie is in its post-production stage and the makers are expected to announce the release date soon.

The official teaser of the period action drama was released in June, almost three years after the announcement of the project by the makers. The teaser gave a glimpse into life in 19th century Kerala as well as the caste oppression prevalent at the time. The teaser also shows the protests by untouchables at the time against social discrimination, especially their uproar against the breast tax.

The magnum opus period drama is based on the life of social reformer and Ezhava chieftain Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. The teaser featured Siju in an intense look and his appearance as a warrior promises the movie to be an action-packed drama.

Siju plays the role of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. The actor gained recognition after his role as Roy Issac in the show Just Fun Chumma, which airs on Amrita TV. Later, he appeared in many successful films including Neram (2013), Preman (2015), Happy wedding (2016) and Aadhu (2018).

The film ensembles a star cast of Anoop Menon, Kayadu Lohar, Indrans Kochuvel, Alencier Ley Lopez and Krishana.

The upcoming film has been produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his home banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. M Jayachandran has composed the songs while Santosh Narayanan has designed the background score.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.