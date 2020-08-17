Malayalam Superstar Mammootty's Post Workout Selfies Prove Age is Just a Number

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is proving age is just a number with new post-workout selfies. The 68-year-old actor, who has been at home for more than 150 days during this lockdown, gave fans a glimpse of his latest look and it is taking the internet by storm.

The superstar posted two mirror selfies which show him in workout gear - one with glasses on and other without. The super cool selfies were captioned it with a few funny emojis. He said, "Work at Home ! Work from Home ! Home Work ! No other Work So Work Out ! "

Fans and followers have been showering their love on the post. Most of them have used various emojis like fire, lovestruck and kiss to express their admiration.

A bunch of Malayalam actors posted excited comments on the photos. Actor Nivin Pauly said, "Mammukkaaaa" followed by several emojis. Rajisha Vijayan commented, "Wowww!!!! 😍😍😍 So damn handsome."

Actors Tovino Thomas, Anu Sithara, Nazriya Nazim, Anupama Parameswaran also dropped emojis in the comment section. Take a look:

Apart from the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty has also been part of the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. He was last seen in the movie 'Shylock' opposite Rajkiran and Meena Durairaj. His son, Dulquer Salmaan, is also one of the popular actors down south.