Malayalam TV Actor Sabari Nath Passes Away, Colleagues Offer Condolences

Popular Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath breathed his last on September17, 2020. He was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital after he collapsed near his house at Aruvikkara. The actor was playing badminton when he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he passed away. He was 43 years old.

The actor shot to fame by starring in serials like Minnukettu, Swami Ayyappan and Amala. He became a household name by playing the lead character of Adithyan in the well-known serial, Nilavilakku.

Sabari Nath became a popular figure on Malayalam TV channels starring with his feature in shows like Padatha Paingili, Sagaram Sakshi, Pranayini, and Sreepadam. Recently, the actor was seen in the newly launched serial, Padatha Painkili. He was playing a meaty role in the popular show.

Sabari Nath is survived by his wife Shanthi and their two daughters. The news of Nath’s sudden demise has shaken many people. Several TV and film actors expressed their condolences on the tragic loss.

Neeyum Njanum actor Shiju AR mourned the late actor’s death saying, “My heartfelt condolences. Still can’t believe (sic).”

Actress Uma Nair expressed her grief saying, “No one could even think that Sabari Chettan would leave so soon. Some deaths are unjustifiable. He was so young to be gone. I haven't seen anyone who takes care of his physique like him. Now, I believe that life is transient. Tributes Etta (sic).”

Actress Archana Suseelan shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of a shoot and wrote,” Can’t believe RIP (sic).”

Kasthooriman actress Alice Christy mourned the unfortunate incident saying, "Sabari chetta... I can't even believe that you are no more in this world.... You are one of those people with whom I have worked for so many years chetta.... Heartbroken ....Heartfelt condolences... We will miss you chetta (sic)."

We stand by Nath's family in this time of need.