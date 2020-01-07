Malayalam TV Host Meera Anil Finds the Love of Her Life, Gets Engaged to Vishnu
Popular television anchor Meera Anil announced her engagement with Vishnu by uploading a video on YouTube.
Popular television anchor Meera Anil announced her engagement with Vishnu by uploading a video on YouTube.
Popular Malayalam television anchor Meera Anil seems to have found her perfect love story. The TV host is all set to get hitched soon. Meera has made her relationship official as she got engaged to Vishnu.
The news was announced with a video, which was uploaded online recently. The two-and-a-half-minute long clip shares the glimpses of the special day in the life of Meera Anil. As per PrimeTime, Vishnu, Meera's fiance, is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.
The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in presence. While Meera looked absolutely gorgeous in a baby pink designer saree, Vishnu was seen in a white kurta and mundu.
With minimal accessories, the TV personality looks beautiful with a smile on her face at all times. Before the ceremony, she is seen taking blessing from the elders. The duo then gets engaged in a traditional ceremony.
The lovebirds are likely to the knot in June this year.
Meera made her Mollywood debut with Rajesh Pillai's Mili. In an interview to a Malayalam daily, she confessed about rejecting many movies offers for the TV show anchoring.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Were Right About Intolerance, Says Anubhav Sinha
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10: Here’s Everything We Know
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence