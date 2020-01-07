Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Malayalam TV Host Meera Anil Finds the Love of Her Life, Gets Engaged to Vishnu

Popular television anchor Meera Anil announced her engagement with Vishnu by uploading a video on YouTube.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Malayalam TV Host Meera Anil Finds the Love of Her Life, Gets Engaged to Vishnu
Popular television anchor Meera Anil announced her engagement with Vishnu by uploading a video on YouTube.

Popular Malayalam television anchor Meera Anil seems to have found her perfect love story. The TV host is all set to get hitched soon. Meera has made her relationship official as she got engaged to Vishnu.

The news was announced with a video, which was uploaded online recently. The two-and-a-half-minute long clip shares the glimpses of the special day in the life of Meera Anil. As per PrimeTime, Vishnu, Meera's fiance, is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in presence. While Meera looked absolutely gorgeous in a baby pink designer saree, Vishnu was seen in a white kurta and mundu.

With minimal accessories, the TV personality looks beautiful with a smile on her face at all times. Before the ceremony, she is seen taking blessing from the elders. The duo then gets engaged in a traditional ceremony.

The lovebirds are likely to the knot in June this year.

Meera made her Mollywood debut with Rajesh Pillai's Mili. In an interview to a Malayalam daily, she confessed about rejecting many movies offers for the TV show anchoring.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram