Malayankunju Twitter Review: Fahadh Faasil Delivers Another Masterpiece

Fahadh Faasil has established himself as one of the country’s most renowned performers. His ability to deliver one outstanding performance after another is simply unmatchable. Malayankunju, the actor’s newest film, was released in theatres on Friday, July 22. Fans had high hopes for the film, which marked the actor’s comeback to the big screen in a Malayalam film following Kumbalangi Nights in 2019.

Based on how fans have responded to the survival thriller on Twitter, it appears that the film will be added to Fahadh’s stellar record of performances. Fans have rushed to social media to express their appreciation for both the actor and the film.

One user shared his thoughts by saying, “A Survival Thriller; Plot- A Man get Struck in LandSlide & How he Survived. FaFa Nadippin Arakkan, ARR Bgm World Class. 1st Half is Slow But 2nd Half Engaged Well, with Neat Execution, and good Emotional Connect. Ponni Mavaley. Satisfied One!”

With another saying, “Fafa – Mahesh – Rahman is A decent survival thriller movie from Mollywood. Fafa what a performance from the finest actor from Mollywood, he can perform any role. Rahman’s music. Emotionally connecting. Best script from Mahesh, technically brilliant. 4/5”.

#Malayankunju Review A Survival Thriller🍿Plot- A Men get Struck in LandSlide & How he Survived🔥FaFa Nadippin Arakkan💥ARR Bgm Worldclass👌🏼1st Half is Slow But 2nd Half Engaged Well👏🏼Neat Execution🤞🏼Gud Emotional Connect♥️Ponni Mavaley🥹Satisfied One!! Saloon Rating: 4.25/5 pic.twitter.com/APuuG0EJ1M — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) July 22, 2022

Fafa – mahesh – Rahman 🤩

A decent survival thriller movie from mollywood.

Fafa what a performer 🤩 finest actor from mollywood,he can perform any role.

& Rahman's music . emotionally conncting❤️

Best script from Mahesh

Technically brillant.

4/5#MalayankunjuReview#Malayankunju pic.twitter.com/6nsmIYAmNl — ഏമാൻ 2.0 (@m_visakh_) July 22, 2022

A third shared, “Fahadh Faasil aces another role in Sajimon Prabhakar’s Malayankunju, which transforms a survival drama into an intense tale of redemption – beautifully written/shot by Mahesh Narayanan.”

#FahadhFaasil aces another role in Sajimon Prabhakar’s #Malayankunju, which transforms a survival drama into an intense tale of redemption – beautifully written/shot by #MaheshNarayanan Text review:https://t.co/pO1LJV6lwA Video review:https://t.co/10iPBF1Ylh — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) July 22, 2022

Another user praises the movie by saying, “Malayalam first theatrical release after two years. Fahadh Faasil brilliantly emotes the pain, anguish and redemption of his character as he goes through a life-changing experience.”

A narrative of rebirth and redemption, the film also provides us with some subtle lessons that are well-integrated into the compact writing and storytelling, such as Mother Nature’s loss of forest cover or the necessity to denounce casteism. Malayankunju is a non-melodramatic lesson about what it takes to survive a mishap.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here