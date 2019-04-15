English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malcolm Marshall's Son Mali to Play the Late West Indies Cricket Star in Ranveer Singh's '83
A report states that Mali Marshall, son of pace-bowler Malcolm Marshall, will portray his father on-screen in Kabir Khan's '83.
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Loading...
The latest news from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film on India's maiden World Cup victory, '83, is that it will feature Mali Marshall, son of former West Indies player Malcolm Marshall. Mali will be portraying the veteran fastest pacemen in the film being helmed by Kabir Khan. Mali himself is a fast bowler and a middle-order batsman and, correspondingly, will add to the realistic aspect of the film.
As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kabir Khan confirmed the news and was quoted saying “Yes we are thrilled to have Mali Marshall, son of the legend Malcolm Marshall play the role of his father. Not only does he look like his father but his bowling action is also exactly like him. As we all know, Malcolm Marshall was part of the fearsome West Indies quartet of pace bowlers—Marshall, Michael Holding, Joel Garner and Andy Roberts."
Till now, only the Indian side was cast for and was training in a camp at Dharamshala. But this latest announcement on behalf of the maker confirms that the film's unit is looking into the rival team's casting as rigorously as they did with the local team.
As of now, the film will headlined by Ranveer, who is playing Kapil Dev, the team's captain, while his cricketing unit comprises of Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmania and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.
Additionally, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager Man Singh will also feature in the biopic.
Earlier, it was also reported that Kapil's daughter Amiya will assist Kabir in '83, while the likes of Kapil, Mohinder Amarnath and Balvinder Singh Sandhu are training the cast.
Follow @News18Movies for more
As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kabir Khan confirmed the news and was quoted saying “Yes we are thrilled to have Mali Marshall, son of the legend Malcolm Marshall play the role of his father. Not only does he look like his father but his bowling action is also exactly like him. As we all know, Malcolm Marshall was part of the fearsome West Indies quartet of pace bowlers—Marshall, Michael Holding, Joel Garner and Andy Roberts."
Till now, only the Indian side was cast for and was training in a camp at Dharamshala. But this latest announcement on behalf of the maker confirms that the film's unit is looking into the rival team's casting as rigorously as they did with the local team.
As of now, the film will headlined by Ranveer, who is playing Kapil Dev, the team's captain, while his cricketing unit comprises of Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmania and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.
Additionally, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager Man Singh will also feature in the biopic.
Earlier, it was also reported that Kapil's daughter Amiya will assist Kabir in '83, while the likes of Kapil, Mohinder Amarnath and Balvinder Singh Sandhu are training the cast.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Pant's None Too Impressive Returns in Young ODI Career
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers
- On The Kapil Sharma Show, Alia Bhatt Announces Election Symbol for Her Political Party
- Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode of 'GoT' Season 8
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results