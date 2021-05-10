Male Actors Can Have a Kid or Two Kids and Still Romance Younger Leading Ladies: Amrita Rao

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao talked about how the female actors careers are impacted by their decision to get married and have children. Whereas, male actors can have two kids and still romance younger leading ladies.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said, “Invariably, you are afraid of things changing. You are afraid of the whole perception changing and it happens to girls only. It doesn’t happen to guys. You can have a kid or two kids and still romance younger leading ladies. Life doesn’t change at all for the leading men but it changes a little for the leading ladies.”

She added that this was not the case in 1950s, 60s and 70s, however, from the 80s onwards the scenario changed.

Amrita last featured in 2019 film Thackeray, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She played the role of Nawazuddin’s on-screen wife Meena in the biographical drama based on life of Bal Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Amrita married her longtime boyfriend, Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol in 2016. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Veer, in November last year.

