Male Protagonists have Always Cried in My films, Says Imtiaz Ali
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was in conversation with director Rahul Rawail and moderator Atika Farooqui at the 50th International Film Festival of India.
Rahul Rawail and Imtiaz Ali at IFFI 2019.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took part in a masterclass at the International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI 2019) on Monday. He was in conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail and moderator Atika Farooqui. He talked about the nuances shown in his films and how strong women are portrayed in his works.
“It is said that cinema is inspirational. We say cinema lets you do whatever you can’t do in the real life. Being a guy, I never cried and my mother used to call me heartless but my male protagonists have always cried in my films,” said Imtiaz.
He added, “A lot of people come to me and say that my films have broken the stereotypes of Karan Johar and YRF but it is definitely not in my conscious. What I write in my scripts and show in my films doesn’t mean I have seen that earlier.”
Rahul Rawail said, “You learn while watching films and understand what other people have done. There were incidences in Arjun where Sunny Deol cried but he didn’t cry the way he should at that point of time but what Imtiaz has done in his films, that is commendable.”
Rawail further said, “When I made Love Story, Amjad Khan was Gabbar Singh and I wanted to cast him for the role of a funny constable. People called me crazy but he fit the role. I was in the middle of shooting Arjun and I thought of removing Dimple Kapadia from the film. I also wanted to shorten the runtime of the film but my producers didn’t approve of this and even forced me to add more scenes.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Not Saswata Chatterjee? Bob Biswas Fans Slam 'Kahaani' Spin-Off Starring Abhishek Bachchan
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out of PBL to Focus on International Events
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony