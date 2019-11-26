Male Protagonists have Always Cried in My films, Says Imtiaz Ali

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took part in a masterclass at the International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI 2019) on Monday. He was in conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail and moderator Atika Farooqui. He talked about the nuances shown in his films and how strong women are portrayed in his works.

“It is said that cinema is inspirational. We say cinema lets you do whatever you can’t do in the real life. Being a guy, I never cried and my mother used to call me heartless but my male protagonists have always cried in my films,” said Imtiaz.

He added, “A lot of people come to me and say that my films have broken the stereotypes of Karan Johar and YRF but it is definitely not in my conscious. What I write in my scripts and show in my films doesn’t mean I have seen that earlier.”

Rahul Rawail said, “You learn while watching films and understand what other people have done. There were incidences in Arjun where Sunny Deol cried but he didn’t cry the way he should at that point of time but what Imtiaz has done in his films, that is commendable.”

Rawail further said, “When I made Love Story, Amjad Khan was Gabbar Singh and I wanted to cast him for the role of a funny constable. People called me crazy but he fit the role. I was in the middle of shooting Arjun and I thought of removing Dimple Kapadia from the film. I also wanted to shorten the runtime of the film but my producers didn’t approve of this and even forced me to add more scenes.”

