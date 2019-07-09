Maleficent- Mistress of Evil Trailer: Angelina Jolie Takes Us Beyond Fairy Tales

On Monday, Walt Disney Studio released the trailer of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, its upcoming live-action film. The sequel is a continuation of Maleficent-- Disney's 2014 retelling of Sleeping Beauty. While Elle Fanning will essay the role of Princess Aurora, Angelina Jolie will reprise the evil character of the horned fairy, Maleficent. Michelle Pfeiffer will be seen as Queen Ingrith.

The sequel begins years after the events of Maleficent. In these years, the relationship between Aurora and the eponymous horned fairy has got more complex than ever. Aurora has found her prince who proposes marriage to her. But Maleficent doesn't approve it telling the princess that "love doesn’t always end well."

The film also continues to explore the strange relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances. But leaving aside their grievances, Aurora, Maleficent and Queen have to come together to face new dangers and protect the Moors and the magical creatures that reside within it.

The Walt Disney Studios shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Go beyond the fairytale. Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters October 18."

Go beyond the fairytale. Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters October 18. pic.twitter.com/pmBenavKcw — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 8, 2019

For the unversed, the 2014 film explored the story of Sleeping Beauty from a villains perspective. Maleficent was a kind-hearted fairy, who was deceived by the love of her life, Stefan. Soon after, she curses his daughter, Aurora, in order to avenge her thirst for justice. In the sequel, they have to come together to face their enemies. Take a look at the trailer:

Maleficent had a good run at the box office and the film raked in over $750 million at the global box office. Will its sequel beat the record?

Follow @News18Movies for more