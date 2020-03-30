Malfoy Family Reunion: Tom 'Draco' Felton and Jason 'Lucius' Isaacs Unite to Share Lockdown Life

The coronavirus pandemic has brought together the Malfoy family. Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, who played Draco Malfoy and father Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, reunited virtually via a video call in support of the British Red Cross.

Isaacs, 56, posted the video on Instagram captioning it as, "Malfoy Family Reunion. Sharing lockdown life. Draco and Lucius connect as part of @BritishRedCross #PowerOfKindness #PhoneAFriend. Try it. #HarryPotter #StayHomeSaveLives @t22Felton #TomFelton" (sic).

As Felton, 32, joined him over a video call from the backyard of his California home with his dog, Isaacs quipped, saying, "That doesn't look like somebody in quarantine. That looks like somebody out in the beautiful Los Angeles countryside."

"That kinda is our quarantine, really. We're just hanging out in the garden," the actor replied.

In the over 20 minutes long video, the blond duo discussed how they are lucky to have homes and food during their quarantine and what they doing as they practice social distancing and self-isolation.

Isaacs said that he has subscribed to "every single streaming service," and they went on to discuss their recent watch, Tiger King, Netflix's new documentary.

Felton couldn't resist cracking a 'dad joke' here. Talking about possible measures and the situation after the pandemic ends, he said, "It's a time for confusion and despair. It's also a time to be creative and be like, oh maybe I can help out at the local food bank. We're redefining how we live our lives."

He added, "Provided that we do manage to sort of curb it and we keep the number of deaths as little as possible, this will definitely be a massive spiritual awakening for not only- I was gonna say 'our generation' there, but you're my dad."

