Maliaka Arora Asks Arjun Kapoor 'Why So Serious' as He Gets Bowtie Right
Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared pictures of him where he seemed to be getting a bow-tie fixed, and his expressions were rather broody. Lady love Malaika Arora commented just what we had thought.
Image of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not post pictures with each other on their social media handles, but make sure to pop in the comments section of each other’s post.
Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared pictures of him where he seemed to be getting a bow-tie fixed, and his expressions were rather broody. Lady love Malaika commented just what we had thought.
Check out Arjun's pics in a stylish tuxedo here:
Malaika jumped in the comments section and asked, “Why so serious??!?” Arjun too proved to be funny and replied, “Was wondering how it’s a complex process getting the Bow Tie right."
This is not the first when the actor has dropped some witty comments and indulged in a friendly banter, not just with Malaika but other co-actors such as Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
Read: Ranveer Singh Posts Bare Chested Pic, Deepika Padukone Asks if He Used All of Her Bronzer
One of the cutest couple of Bollywood, Malaika and Arjun sure know how to effortlessly paint the town red, be it with their pictures, media posts or PDA.
While Malaika is often travelling for her Diva Yoga fitness chain work and Arjun is shooting for films, it seems like the only way to keep in touch.
Arjun has Panipat, which features Kriti Sanon opposite him, releasing in December 2019. With year ending, Arjun will want to impress the fans with his performance, after India's Most Wanted.
