Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Maliaka Arora Asks Arjun Kapoor 'Why So Serious' as He Gets Bowtie Right

Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared pictures of him where he seemed to be getting a bow-tie fixed, and his expressions were rather broody. Lady love Malaika Arora commented just what we had thought.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maliaka Arora Asks Arjun Kapoor 'Why So Serious' as He Gets Bowtie Right
Image of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not post pictures with each other on their social media handles, but make sure to pop in the comments section of each other’s post.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared pictures of him where he seemed to be getting a bow-tie fixed, and his expressions were rather broody. Lady love Malaika commented just what we had thought.

Check out Arjun's pics in a stylish tuxedo here:

Malaika jumped in the comments section and asked, “Why so serious??!?” Arjun too proved to be funny and replied, “Was wondering how it’s a complex process getting the Bow Tie right."

Arjun Kapoor Instagram

This is not the first when the actor has dropped some witty comments and indulged in a friendly banter, not just with Malaika but other co-actors such as Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Read: Ranveer Singh Posts Bare Chested Pic, Deepika Padukone Asks if He Used All of Her Bronzer

One of the cutest couple of Bollywood, Malaika and Arjun sure know how to effortlessly paint the town red, be it with their pictures, media posts or PDA.

While Malaika is often travelling for her Diva Yoga fitness chain work and Arjun is shooting for films, it seems like the only way to keep in touch.

Arjun has Panipat, which features Kriti Sanon opposite him, releasing in December 2019. With year ending, Arjun will want to impress the fans with his performance, after India's Most Wanted.

Follow @News18Movies for more

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram