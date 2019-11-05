Malika Arora Says She Wants a Beach Wedding with Her Girl Gang as Bridesmaid
Malaika Arora revealed that she has imagined a beach wedding with a white Elie Saab gown and her closest friends. Arjun Kapoor, are you listening?
Image: Instagram
Ever since Arjun Kapoor accepted being in a relationship with Malaika Arora, the next buzz about them have been about their marriage. While once again the duo has not come out about it, Malaika has already pictured her wedding setting- A White Wedding with her bridesmaid.
During Neha Dhupia radio show No Filter Neha, she revealed, “I’m all about the white wedding and always have liked the concept of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girls, my girl gang.”
She also mentioned that the dream wedding will be at a beach setting with her in an Elie Saab gown. She chose her closest friend, Vahbiz Mehta, as her best woman.
The duo is often seen sharing pictures with/of each other on their social media. Talking about each other's photography skills, the actress further said, “He (Arjun) thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures. He clicks better pictures of me, so the pictures I take, fail in comparison.”
It was in a Filmfare interview earlier this year, Arjun had confessed about dating Malaika. The actor mentioned that he decided to come out about it since media had been respectful towards their personal space and never irked them unnecessarily.
When he was asked about marriage plans, he had said, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun had denied all speculations, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.
During the screening of Arjun Kapoor's movie, India's Most Wanted, the two had made their first public appearance together where Arjun looped one hand across his lady love's waist.
