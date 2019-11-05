Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Malika Arora Says She Wants a Beach Wedding with Her Girl Gang as Bridesmaid

Malaika Arora revealed that she has imagined a beach wedding with a white Elie Saab gown and her closest friends. Arjun Kapoor, are you listening?

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malika Arora Says She Wants a Beach Wedding with Her Girl Gang as Bridesmaid
Image: Instagram

Ever since Arjun Kapoor accepted being in a relationship with Malaika Arora, the next buzz about them have been about their marriage. While once again the duo has not come out about it, Malaika has already pictured her wedding setting- A White Wedding with her bridesmaid.

During Neha Dhupia radio show No Filter Neha, she revealed, “I’m all about the white wedding and always have liked the concept of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girls, my girl gang.”

She also mentioned that the dream wedding will be at a beach setting with her in an Elie Saab gown. She chose her closest friend, Vahbiz Mehta, as her best woman.

The duo is often seen sharing pictures with/of each other on their social media. Talking about each other's photography skills, the actress further said, “He (Arjun) thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures. He clicks better pictures of me, so the pictures I take, fail in comparison.”

It was in a Filmfare interview earlier this year, Arjun had confessed about dating Malaika. The actor mentioned that he decided to come out about it since media had been respectful towards their personal space and never irked them unnecessarily.

When he was asked about marriage plans, he had said, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun had denied all speculations, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

During the screening of Arjun Kapoor's movie, India's Most Wanted, the two had made their first public appearance together where Arjun looped one hand across his lady love's waist.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram