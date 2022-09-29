Malishka Mendonsa Asks 'Who Can Afford to Give You an Excuse' After Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Her in 10 Minutes | Exclusive

Malishka Mendonsa, who has already cemented her place as a prolific radio jockey, is currently impressing people with her acting chops. Her latest short film, Parde Mein Rehne Do, has gathered a lot of praise from her fans and industry people alike. Even Shah Rukh Khan was left impressed with the trailer of the hard-hitting drama and replied to her in just 10 minutes. When News18 Showsha connected with her for an exclusive conversation, the actress did not hide her excitement and opened her heart to us.

In great detail, she shared with us what transpired when she sent the link of the trailer to SRK over SMS, before the release of the film. She began, “There is an SRK the actor, and there is one SRK the person. Not everyone has the privilege of knowing both, but I think most people who meet him will see the person SRK. He is one of the biggest superstars in our country. I sent the trailer to a lot of people in the industry and a lot of them congratulated me. Whether it’s Vidya Balan or Gauahar Khan, so many people from the industry have written to me. Even Rakhi Sawant shared my video.

“So my director and I were wondering who can we send the trailer to next and she casually said, ‘Send it to Shah Rukh Khan’, without knowing I have his number. So I sent it to SRK on SMS and wrote a lovely message adding that maybe someday I will share the screen space with him. And I forgot about it because Shah Rukh is the busiest man on the planet. So we were chatting and 10 minutes later, I saw a message on my phone with the name ‘SRK.’ I cannot tell you, I started screaming and running around my Red FM office. Then I called the director and writers and opened the message with everyone present. It was so fabulous as Shah Rukh said, ‘I saw the trailer and the trailer looks amazing, Inshallah, more power to you and all the best with your career.'”

She added that all the women were “simultaneously shrieking” because Shah Rukh Khan saw the trailer. “That is also the mark of the person that he is,” Malishka said before she went on to describe her first meeting with the King of Romance.

Malishka gave her voice to the Hindi version of The Incredibles, where Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mr Lajawab. Recalling the press conference of the 2004 film, Malishka shared, “He is amazing with both men and women and knows what respect means. I’m saying this because I’ve experienced it. I was a fledgling in the industry and I just started radio a little while back. I did the Hindi dub for The Incredibles where I was doing the vamp’s voice. There was a press conference, during which I was sitting next to Shah Rukh. It was the first time I think I actually met him and the press started coming in for pictures and started pushing the table. Now there is this whole press conference going on. But Shah Rukh Khan turns around and looks at me and I can hear (sings DDLJ’s tune) and can see his hair flying in slow motion (laughs), and he says, ‘Are you okay?'”

“Because he’s not self-involved and he’s constantly thinking about things around him. I was an SRK fan that day. Years later, when I spoke to him, he asked me whether I am doing more stuff with voicing. And I was shocked that he remembers me but he said, ‘Of course, we talk about you.’ He has a special way of making you feel good. But he’s also genuine like that response in 10 minutes to my trailer, saying it looks so good, shine on, Inshallah, etc. I mean, who can afford to give you an excuse when Shah Rukh Khan will message back in 10 minutes.”

As the Shah Rukh Khan fangirling continued between us, Malishka added, “That’s why so many women love him, it’s not just because of DDLJ it’s because of the way he speaks and through instances like this that we’re sharing in the world. This is my little tribute back to SRK and of course, I hope someday I share screen space with him as I wrote to him in that SMS. Shah Rukh Khan, dhyaan dein. (Shah Rukh Khan, please notice)

Malishka Mendonsa’s film Parde Mein Rehne Do is streaming for free on Amazon MiniTv.

