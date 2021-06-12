Mallika Dua on Losing Her Mother Chinna Dua to COVID-19: 'I'm Sorry I Couldn't Save You'

After a prolonged battle with Covid-19, actor-comedian Mallika Dua’s mother Dr Padmavati Dua passed away on Friday. On May 15, Dr Dua, also known as Chinna Dua by her friends, was admitted to the hospital after contracting Covid, along with her husband veteran journalist Vinod Dua. She was 61.

Sharing the news on her Instagram stories, a grief-stricken Mallika wrote, “She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I know. My Amma I’m sorry I couldn’t save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You’re my whole life.

Actor-politician Bina Kak also shared her condolences. “You suffered a lot dear Chinna ..Now RIP Much love", she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the radiologist.

Last month, she had shared her Covid-19 diagnosis with her Instagram family. “Hi all. Day before on 13th May, I started having difficulty in breathing. My doc by listening to my voice said that i was going into cytokine storm & need monitoring. We were admitted to St Stephen’s hospital on 13.5.21 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn’t available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta. Vinod is in the room on 5 Litre intermittent oxygen. I am on 15 Litre & breathless. It will take some time to recover. Need all good wishes, blessings & prayers of all. God bless you all always. Stay safe, stay home, stay healthy," she had written.

A couple of days later, she also gave her health update and said that that she is hoping for miracles. “Good day . Hope you all are fine. At this stage we would all love miracles. However, one has to be practical & take one day at a time. Shraddha & saburi i.e faith & patience is the only way to tide over . So stability & status quo are to be thankful for which is how it is right now. There are samples taken in the middle of the night. Sleep is disturbed for medicines, sponging , meals & what nots leaving one exhausted at times. Hence the update gets delayed. By the grace of God, countless prayers, good wishes & blessings from family & friends like you all, Inshallah we hope to attain full recovery asap. Please continue with your prayers. God bless us all always. Loads of love to all," she had written.

Chinna Dua enjoyed a massive fan following on Instagram where is she known for her love for sarees. The mother-daughter duo also used to feature in each other’s Instagram videos.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here