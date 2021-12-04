Mallika Dua Pays Emotional Tribute to Father Vinod Dua, Friends from Bollywood Send Love and Strength

Actress and comedian Mallika Dua has lost her father, senior journalist Vinod Dua, six months after losing her mother Chinna Dua to Covid-19. Both her parents were hospitalised earlier this years after contracting the coronavirus. The journalist’s health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals. Mallika, who had kept her friends and followers on social media updated on the health condition of her father, shared the news of his passing on Instagram.

She posted a long note in tribute, calling her father her “first and best friend". “There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Very few live as large and glorious a life as you did. Always up for a good time. Always ready for a challenge. Loved a good fight. Always there for his children. A self made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath. He feared nothing, least of all death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mama are eating chapli kebab and discussing ‘mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi’.

“The most courageous, irreverent, compassionate and funny man I know. What a guy. An ordinary boy born in Nabi Karim who took on the high and mighty and won, till the end. Padmashree Vinod Dua. Even at your weakest, you gave Indian Journalism a landmark judgment. No journalist will be randomly slapped with a sedition case because Vinod Dua fought that fight for them, as he always has. Heaven is just so fucking lucky, it has my whole entire life. We won’t live in fear and grief forever. We will live with pride and gratitude because look at the extraordinary parents we got. I wouldn’t trade my destiny for anything. It gave me Vinod and Chinna. Nobody gets double lucky. Bohot Umda," Mallika wrote.

Mallika has acted in some web series as well as participated in comic reality shows. Several friends from showbiz reached out to send in their prayers and condolences, and urged Mallika to stay strong. “Hugs and Loads of Love Mallika," commented actor Pulkit Samrat. “Praying for all the strength for u n ur sister ! Truly a hero in journalism, brought up very strong kids . May god keep ur parents happy in heaven ! Stay strong n lovely as u are Mallika," said actress Gauahar Khan.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Love and strength, @mallikadua. My heart breaks for you, as well as for the rest of us. His strength and his immaculate ability to ask the brave questions were truly inspirational." Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said, “Love and condolences…"

