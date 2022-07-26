Mallika Sherawat: Bollywood Is Patriarchal, Men Are Making Roles For Men | Exclusive

Several people have often argued how Bollywood is a much easier place for men in comparison to women. The latest on the list is Mallika Sherawat. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the RK/RKay actress talked about the same and mentioned how men are directing roles for men in the industry. She went on to call Bollywood a patriarchal system and added that it is primarily because our country is also patriarchal.

“The industry is definitely a much easier place for male actors. Of course, they also have their struggles but if you want to compare between actresses and actors, for sure (it is easier for actors). To begin with, it is a very patriarchal system. The whole country is very patriarchal. So Bollywood is also a part of our country. The system is very patriarchal. Also, the kind of roles that are written, most of the directors are men. I am not complaining. I am just explaining how it makes it easier for men. Men are writing roles for men. So, men are getting all the great parts. Thankfully now with OTT, it is changing but it definitely is a much easier place for men,” Mallika Sherawat said.

During the interview, the 45-year-old star also spoke about the social media trolling that actors are often subjected to. Mallika said that she does not like social media because she thinks that it ‘sucks all energy’ and gets people ‘addicted to wrong things’.

“I hate social media. I don’t like social media. I don’t want to participate in it. It sucks all your energy and according to me, it gets you addicted to all the wrong things in life. The kids today, they should be playing outside, reading books and stuff like that instead of being on their phones. I am not a big fan of social media that way,” she shared.

The actress also mentioned that one cannot really complain about social media trolling and added, “If you have an account on social media, then you have to take the good with the bad. You can’t just complain. If you really want to complain then don’t have an account on social media. That’s my point of view.”

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat was recently seen in RK/RKay along with Rajat Kapoor. The film was released in theatres on July 22. Even though it gained positive reviews from the critics, the film failed to rule the box office.

