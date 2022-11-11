Mallika Sherawat Drops 'No Botox, No Fillers' Pics, Fans React

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat’s bare-it-all performances and bold style statements have earned her the title of controversial queen. Even with the constant paparazzi chase and the heavy backlash from trolls, the 46-year-old has time and again firmly held her ground, unafraid to take a stand for herself, always speaking what’s on her mind. Mallika’s fearless attitude has also been reflected in her social media posts. Turning a deaf ear to the rumours about her, the actress shares pictures as she pleases and maintains a fit lifestyle by working on herself.

Taking a slight dig at the trolls, Mallika recently shared a string of no-filtered photos on Instagram where she flaunted her natural self with pride. “NO Botox, NO fillers! I enjoy being as natural as GOD made me,” read her caption which she ended with a sarcastic smiley emoticon. Hashtags like #positveafirmations, #healthymind, and #innerstrength, accompanied her post. Unlike many actresses who go under the knife to change their appearances, Mallika claims to be a natural beauty.

The Murder actress seems to be soaking herself under the sun on a bright morning. She can be seen enjoying herself, posing with a yellow flower in her hand and donning a vividly-printed multi-coloured dress. The actress unleashed her pretty girl avatar by tucking a beautiful pink flower behind her ear. The Murder actress painted a dreamy picture exuding nothing but good vibes, against the backdrop of a wooden cottage, lush greenery, and shimmery waters.

Mallika’s simple yet flawless sun-kissed pictures have been appreciated by social media users who took to the comments to laud her. While one user noted “Our natural beauty… no filter needed,” another wrote, “That’s why you are still beautiful.” Others dropped numerous red heart emojis to her post.

Mallika, who is reportedly living in Los Angeles, made her Bollywood debut with the film Khwahish and is known for films like Murder, Hisss, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Welcome to name a few. The actress was last seen in the drama film RK/RKAY alongside Rajat Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, and Ranvir Shorey. RK/RKAY also marked its presence in several film festivals.

