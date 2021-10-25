Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Her Fit Body in a Yellow Bikini, Sets Internet on Fire with These Pics

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday. The actress dedicated an Instagram post to herself on the occasion as she dressed in a bright yellow bikini. Posing next to a pool, Mallika showed her bikini body to her 2 million Instagram fans on Sunday. The actress also wrote a caption accompanying the series of pictures, which read, “Birthday girl. Fit and fabulous.”

The actress made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2002 in Jeena Sirf Mere Liye, which starred Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Wishing his former co-star a happy birthday, Tusshar also posted a picture with Mallika on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The actress, who worked in movies like Murder, Double Dhamaal, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Darna Zaroori Hai, was most recently seen in a web series titled Nakaab. Mallika also worked in international projects like Jackie Chan's The Myth andWilliam Dear's 2011 film Politics Of Love. The actress is currently filming another web series.

Mallika also shared a video on her Instagram Storiesas she cut the birthday cake at the sets of her upcoming show. The actress was surrounded by the crew of her upcoming web show who sang the happy birthday song while she cut the cake. In her previous Instagram post shared earlier this week, Mallika shared an elegant festive look. The actress was seen wearing a crimson-shade saree, which she described in the caption as “The saree affair continued.”

In another post from earlier this month, Mallika wore another saree which gave off early spring vibes. The actress flaunted the pallu of her yellow and peach shade saree as she stood amidst the blooming flowers in the background. Mallika defined the photograph in the caption as her “Saree love.”

