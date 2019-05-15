English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mallika Sherawat Gives Sneak Peek into How She is Prepping for Cannes Red Carpet
Wondering how Mallika Sherawat, gets ready for the day? Here are some inside glimpses into how she’s prepping for the 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Mallika Sherawat
Indian bombshell Mallika Sherawat, who has been a regular at Cannes for a decade now, is once again set to walk the red carpet at the French Riviera.
Wondering how the actress, gets ready for the day? Here are some inside glimpses into how she’s prepping for the 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival.
Mallika took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos of herself gearing up for the prestigious gala, which began in France on Tuesday and will run till May 25.
"Preparations begin for the Cannes film festival. Tony Ward couture, Festival de Cannes," Mallika captioned one of the videos, in which she can be seen twirling in a stunning off-the-shoulder powder blue gown.
Mallika also shared Instagram stories giving her followers a sneak peek into all of the outfits she is trying on for Cannes 2019.
This is not her first time at the gala. Mallika, who has worked in films Murder, Dirty Politics and Khwahish, stunned in an embellished ivory trailed gown by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika in 2017. The actress had chosen an outfit by Hobeika in 2016 as well.
In 2018, the actress did her bit to ensure the issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children was heard on a global platform.
