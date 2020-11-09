Mallika Sherawat Predicted Kamala Harris 'Could be US President' Back in 2009, Twitter is Stunned

Mallika Sherawat has rather stunned Twitterati with her remarkable farsightedness. Way back in 2009, the actress posted a tweet about hanging out with Kamala Harris at a fancy event. She referred to Harris as the woman who "could be US President", and netizens who have rediscovered her tweet are blown away by her farsightedness.

"Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule," Mallika had tweeted in June 2009, long before Harris made history as the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of United States Of America. Harris was then the District Attorney of San Francisco.

Sherawat's prediction has left people stunned, with many comparing her to Jofra Archer, whose six-year-old tweet which simply read "Joe" had become the talk of the town during the US presidential election.

Mallika sherawat be like : pic.twitter.com/XvB4Meym8S — Nefeliii (@nefelibataa__) November 8, 2020

Mallika had also shared a picture with Kamala Harris on Facebook in 2010, saying that she took inspiration from her for her role in the film Politics Of Love, reported NDTV. "With Kamala Harris, attornry general of San Francisco (sic). I was inspired by her for my role in Politics of Love...," she had posted.

Kamala Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator. She has broken many glass ceilings by becoming the first woman and Indian-American to be elected as the US vice president. Harris will also be the highest-ranking woman in the United States presidential line of succession in history.