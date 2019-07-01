Mallika Sherawat Reveals a Producer Once Asked Her to Fry Eggs on Her Belly to Portray 'Hotness'

On Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ekta Kapoor along with the cast of her new horror comedy web series called Booo Sabki Phategi - Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda-- had a blast while promoting their upcoming project.

The celebs made some shocking revelations during their interaction with show's host and comedian Kapil Sharma. Ekta said that once during a family trip to Tirupati, she and her brother Tusshar ended up fighting which ultimately led to her calling the cops.

Kapil then quizzed Mallika on the rumours that people would wrap chapatis with newspapers and posters having the actress' pictures to keep it hot.

The question prompted Mallika to open up about an incident where a producer once had asked her to shoot for a scene wherein they would fry eggs on her belly to portray her "hotness". Though Mallika said she had refused to shoot the sequence, it would've been an interesting watch had she given it her nod at the time.

Meanwhile, in an interview with PTI, Mallika said she lost out on a number of projects as male actors could not stomach her opinionated nature and replaced her with their girlfriends. The actor, who got a breakthrough with Murder almost 15 years ago, said when she looks back at all those people, they look like fools.

"I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes 'don't cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions.' They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in projects. I can list at least 20-30 movies that I've lost. But it didn't make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them," Mallika told PTI.

