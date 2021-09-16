Mallika Sherawat Reveals Why She Lost 'Welcome Back;' Nia Sharma's Dance With Tony Kakkar Goes Viral

Actress Mallika Sherwat, who is all set to make her OTT debut with MX Players Nakaab, claimed that the ‘only reason’ she wasn’t a part of the film Welcome Back was because the director wanted to cast his girlfriend in the sequel. Talking to a publication, the actress said, “Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now)?”

Nia Sharma was excited to meet singer Tony Kakkar after a long time. The two have previously worked together on a music video, titled Waada. Nia and Tony reunited at a success party of the latter’s recently released music video “Kaanta Laga." Nia also took to her Instagram account to extend her best wishes to Tony and also praised him for all the hard work that he put in to come this far. Alongside a beautiful note, Nia also posted a video from the bash. In the clip, Tony can be seen singing Waada as Nia holds his hand and performs a couple dance with him.

Days after confessing his feelings for Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat has finally said those three words to the actress, who has openly admitted her fondness for him. During a light-hearted conversation, Shamita asked Raqesh to say a few good things about her. When Raqesh didn’t answer immediately, Shamita jokingly hit him and said, “You take so long to say something nice?" After taking a long pause, Raqesh told Shamita, “Je t’aime," which translates as I love you in French. A visibly shocked Shamita then asked Raqesh, “Do you even know the meaning of Je t’aime?" To which, he replied, “Yes, I do," leaving Shamita speechless.

Mumbai sessions court has rejected CBI’s petition for further investigation in the Jiah Khan case, against alleged accused Bollywood actor, Sooraj Pancholi. CBI had filed a plea in December 2019, seeking permission to send the dupatta (used by Jiah Khan) to Chandigarh FSL and seized cell phones to the Forensic Unit, FBI in the USA to retrieve deleted messages. These were messages exchanged between Jiah Khan and Suraj Pancholi through Blackberry messenger, used then.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, may not have yet made her debut in Bollywood, but the star kid enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often shares her stunning clicks on Instagram. On Wednesday, Suhana shared a collage of her headshots from a photoshoot that she got done in New York.

