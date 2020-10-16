Mallika Sherawat Says She Lost 20-30 Movies: Didn't Give in to Things I Didn't Believe in

Actress Mallika Sherawat, who has appeared in many Bollywood and Hollywood movies since her debut in 2003, said that she lost a lot of film opportunities as she did not submit to things she didn't believe in. In a new interview, the actress talked about demarcating her screen and real life.

Talking to Times of India, Mallika said, “I lost 20-30 movies because I didn’t give in to things that I didn’t believe in. What I do as a character on screen is different from who I am in real life. I had to make the demarcation very clear from the beginning, and that cost me those movies."

"But I am happy that I could still get work on my terms and get a string of great opportunities. Today, I feel that the industry is far more organised and women are headlining good films, which is a promising sign," she added.

Mallika who had recently called out a internet troll, who had blamed her films for the increase in rapes in the country. Mallika had written, “Unless India reforms its medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase (sic).”

Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 30, 2020

Mallika said that the fact that people still blame movies, the internet, westernisation and a woman’s dressing sense for something as heinous as rape, instead of blaming the perpetrator and his dirty mindset, made her speak up. She also talked about the paradox of the Indian society, where many female deities are worshipped but women are disregarded and sexual violence is justified by victim blaming and shaming.

“The fact that we blame movies, internet,westernisation & a women's dressing sense 4something as heinous as rape& not the perpetrator and his dirty mind set,REFLECTS THE MINDSET OF THE PEOPLE” Thank you @RA2S @bombaytimes @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/SN6x0F0gvn — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) October 14, 2020

Mallika was last seen in the 2019 web-series Booo Sabki Phategi along with Tusshar Kapoor and Sanjay Mishra.