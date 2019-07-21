Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mallika Sherawat, Shekhar Kapur Congratulate 'Supergirl' Hima Das on Fifth Gold Medal Victory

Hima Das secured her fifth gold of the month as she returned to her pet 400m competition with a season-best time of 52.09 seconds.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mallika Sherawat, Shekhar Kapur Congratulate 'Supergirl' Hima Das on Fifth Gold Medal Victory
Image of Shekhar Kapur, Hima Das, Mallika Sherawat, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Indian sprinter Hima Das extended her sensational run by claiming her fifth gold of the month as she returned to her pet 400m competition with a season-best time of 52.09s, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on Saturday. The timing is slower than her personal best of 50.79 seconds, which she managed at the Jakarta Asian Games and she also narrowly missed out on the World Championships qualifying mark of 51.80.

However, it was better than the timing of 52.88 seconds, which she managed earlier in the season.

It was Hima's fifth gold medal since July 2 when she ran her first competitive race in Europe.

Following her achievement in the track events, Hima garnered applause from the Bollywood fraternity. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Mallika Sherawat congratulated Hima on the occasion.

Shekhar wrote on Twitter, "Supergirl !! @HimaDas8 #himadas She just will not take impossible for an answer, " Mallika responded by writing, "Congratulations #HimaDas on 5th gold medal in just 19 days, making India proud."

See their reactions here:

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram