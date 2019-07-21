Mallika Sherawat, Shekhar Kapur Congratulate 'Supergirl' Hima Das on Fifth Gold Medal Victory

Indian sprinter Hima Das extended her sensational run by claiming her fifth gold of the month as she returned to her pet 400m competition with a season-best time of 52.09s, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on Saturday. The timing is slower than her personal best of 50.79 seconds, which she managed at the Jakarta Asian Games and she also narrowly missed out on the World Championships qualifying mark of 51.80.

However, it was better than the timing of 52.88 seconds, which she managed earlier in the season.

It was Hima's fifth gold medal since July 2 when she ran her first competitive race in Europe.

Following her achievement in the track events, Hima garnered applause from the Bollywood fraternity. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Mallika Sherawat congratulated Hima on the occasion.

Shekhar wrote on Twitter, "Supergirl !! @HimaDas8 #himadas She just will not take impossible for an answer, " Mallika responded by writing, "Congratulations #HimaDas on 5th gold medal in just 19 days, making India proud."

