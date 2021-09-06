Mallika Sherawat Trolled For her Backless Dress, Bold Look in Old Video

Actor Mallika Sherawat, who created a lot of buzz in Bollywood after her bold scenes in Murder, remains in the news for her bold looks. Sherawat, who made it big in Bollywood, came from a small place in Haryana and is still very active on social media. She remains connected with her fans through Instagram. Mallika keeps sharing her throwback photos and videos on her Instagram account now and then. Since the actor has a following of nearly two million people on Instagram, anything that she posts goes viral on the internet.

Similarly, one of her posts these days is viral on social media. In this post, Mallika has shared a video that shows her at what appears to be an award function. The post is now viral, for the actor is wearing a backless dress. She can be seen adjusting her dress at the beginning of the video. Needless to say, it’s a bold outfit, but Mallika is no alien pulling them off well. But some fans also decided to troll her because of her dress.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSwI4YeBIzu/?utm_medium=copy_link

While some people have disapproved of Mallika’s dress altogether, there were several who praised her beauty in the comments section. One of the users called her gorgeous but another one wrote that she had crossed all the limits of shamelessness. The third user asked what she was wearing.

As far as work is concerned Mallika will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan’s film Rosie, the Saffron Chapter. Along with her, Vivek Oberoi will also be seen in the film. Another special aspect of the film is that famous TV actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari will make her Bollywood debut with this film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here