Mallika Sherwat on Why She Wasn't a Part of Welcome Back: 'Director Apni Girlfriend Ko Hi Dalega'

Actress Mallika Sherwat, who is all set to make her OTT debut with MX Players Nakaab, claimed that the ‘only reason’ she wasn’t a part of the film Welcome Back was because the director wanted to cast his girlfriend in the sequel.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, “Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now)?”

The actress continued, “But this is true. When they make a sequel they cast their girlfriend, the hero casts his girlfriend, what do I do then? I don’t have any boyfriend in Bollywood, I have never been with any actor, director or producer. With me like this is my work, if you think I am worthy of your project I would love to be a part of it. But if a director or a producer or an actor - if they want to cast their girlfriends then it’s their choice. What should I do? That is the only reason I lost out (on Welcome Back).”

Meanwhile, Welcome Back, directed by Anees Bazmee, is the sequel of the film Welcome. It stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Shiney Ahuja, Shruti Haasan, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal.

