Malobika Banerjee: I was Surprised Vijay Deverakonda Did a Hindi Film After Mocking the Language | Exclusive

Bengali actress-singer Malobika Banerjee, who turned rapper with her new song Jee Lene Do, opines that if Lisa of South Korea’s Blackpink can rap and if people accept Cardi B as a rapper, then why can’t the same happen in India? With her song, which currently has more than 6 million views on YouTube, Banerjee tried out this genre for the first time and is overwhelmed with the response. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, she said that it is the mindset of people here that makes them think women can’t rap but the job of an artist is to offer people new things.

“People still tell me that rap is difficult and it is for boys and ask me why did I try it? So I tell them that Cardi B is also a rapper, Lisa from Blackpink also raps and we listen to them. In fact, the South Korean band has so many fans in India. It is not that people won’t accept it. We, as artists, have to offer them new things. My song has more than 6 million views. I am someone who has never done this before and never collaborated with someone like Badshah and my video doesn’t even have any other popular face for whom one might say that I got the views. This is my earning. And the views are proof that people are liking it,” she told us.

Asked why we don’t get to see women rapping like Cardi B or Lisa in India, she answers, “Our mindset is such that we think if a woman raps, people won’t accept that. But I feel that is wrong. Offer that to the audience first. Even Armaan Malik did an English song. At least he tried. So we should always keep offering new things to people because we never know what they end up liking. The audience doesn’t want to be rigid. They don’t care whether the singer is a man or a woman, they want good content and they will definitely accept that.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Malobika says that Jee Lene Do is a song through which she tried to emphasise the importance of respect in a relationship. She explains that a lot of people go through situations where they are not happy, they end up compromising a lot and they don’t love and respect themselves. In the video, she shows the importance of loving oneself in a relationship through the point of view of a pop singer, who faces abuse in her relationship. “In any relationship, a woman deserves respect and if you are not getting that, it is better to get out of it. My motto with this song was to give back something to society. Even if it is my household help getting abused by her husband, it will hurt her the same way it hurts the pop star who is being abused in her relationship. So it is not that she is poor, so she is tolerant. But we women hold together a relationship as long as we can. But at one point we need to understand that it is not working and we need to get out of it. And if you can’t get out then make the other person realise your worth,” she said talking about the song.

The actress was also seen in the music video Nee Venakale Nadichi with Vijay Deverakonda a couple of years back. While praising the Liger heartthrob for his work, she also shared an anecdote with us. “When I worked with him, he was already quite popular for Arjun Reddy, people had that craze for him. But I have been working in the industry from quite a young age. I started my career with Prosenjit Chatterjee, who was a heartthrob in Bengal. So Vijay was not a heartthrob for me but he is a very professional actor and is good at his work. But I would like to mention one incident.”

Malobika continued, “When he was shooting with me, he didn’t know how to speak Hindi and I prefer to speak in that language mostly while working. So I was trying to communicate with Vijay in Hindi while shooting and he was laughing and mocking me saying that he doesn’t understand the language and it is like Hebrew. He started talking in Telugu in front of me. Then I saw Liger’s teaser and I was surprised that after mocking the language, he is doing a film in Hindi! (laughs) Having said that, he is a nice person and very professional.”

When asked whether she reached out to Vijay, Malobika joked, “When the promotions of the film were going on, I wanted to tell people about how he was mocking Hindi and now is doing a Hindi film but he is my good friend so I didn’t do it. But I messaged him saying ‘Welcome to Bollywood’ and also shared the poster of Liger. Then I found out that he really doesn’t have that many Hindi dialogues in the film,” Malobika concluded.

Read all the Latest Movies News here