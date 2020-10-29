Malvi Malhotra Undergoes Plastic Surgery After Stabbing Incident, Says Stalker Wanted to Injure Her Face

Actress Malvi Malhotra, who was a recent victim of stabbing by a TV producer that left her gravely injured and hospitalised, said that her stalker wanted to injure her face. In a recent interview, she recounted that she sustained deep injuries in her right hand to prevent her face getting injured.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “I told him to stop the tamasha. Instead, he got down from the car and stabbed me in my stomach. Next, he wanted to injure my face. I kept my hand on the face to avoid any injuries but his knife went deep into my right hand and wounded it badly. The fingers region in my left hand also got inflicted with bruises. I went down on the ground as I had started to bleed profusely.”

According to the publication, the actress has undergone plastic surgery. “I think it will take 2-3 months before I am alright. Right now, the fingers of my left hand are not moving. The knife incision in my stomach was about 1.5 inches,” she said.

The actress said that they had met a couple of time for work and on their third meeting in Ooty, he told her that he wanted to marry her. She politely declined his proposal and refrained from meeting him since. She then said that he stopped bothering her for a while but soon started sending flowers to her residence and showing up announced.

The producer Yogesh Kumar is currently hospitalised after meeting with an accident, trying to flee Mumbai. According to Versova police, he will be arrested post hospitalisation.