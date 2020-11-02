Malvi Malhotra Vows to Learn Self-defence After Knife Attack: I Pity the Person Who Did This to Me

TV actress Malvi Malhotra was rushed to hospital after she was allegedly stabbed with a knife multiple times by an acquaintance last week. The 23-year-old actress, who was admitted to a Mumbai suburban hospital and discharged last night, spoke at length to Bombay Times about her health and recovery.

“I am feeling better now. I returned home last night. The first thing we did was to pray to God that my organs were safe even after such a severe attack. My parents are with me. Understandably, they are worried and scared for my safety because such incidents don't happen in Bombay. They are very scared to leave me alone and want to ensure that I am safe. They have told me that they want someone to be with me all the time," she said.

Malvi said that her father has been her biggest support throughout this ordeal. “My father has been keeping my spirits high and encouraging me to be positive. He told me to accept what has happened."

Malvi has vowed to learn self-defence after her recovery. “There is fear but I can't live my life like this. I have to be brave. My dad has told me to learn self-defence so that I am better prepared to face any untoward incident and take care of myself. I want to be physically strong in order to be able to fight if anything unfortunate happens. I pity the person who did this to me. It shows his criminal mind.”