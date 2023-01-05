Malvika Sharma Looks Adorable In Sleeveless White Embroidered Dress, See Pic

Model-turned-actress Malvika Sharma is a well-known face of the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. The 23-year-old made her silver screen debut in 2018 with the action-drama film Nela Ticket alongside Ravi Teja. Since her first movie, she has made a special place in the hearts of her fans with her vivacious personality and convincing acting prowess. The actress breaks the internet, every time she uploads her amazing snaps. Recently, the Red actress shared an adorable picture on her official Instagram handle, which is currently going viral.

In the photo, she is slaying in a ruffled sleeve white embroidered dress with a square neckline. The actress opted for minimal makeup, kept her hair open in soft curls, and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings, a red bindi and a subtle neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Sharma (@malvikasharmaofficial)

Her fans rushed to the comment section and showered red heart emojis for their favourite actress.

Malvika keeps posting captivating pictures on her Instagram. Three days ago, the diva shared a couple of pictures in a beautiful maroon chiffon saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She looks stunning as always.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Sharma (@malvikasharmaofficial)

Seeing the post, fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of them commented, “Pretty,” while another wrote, “Beautiful”.

On the work front, Malvika will soon make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming action comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and has been bankrolled by Salman Khan Films. The film stars an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu and Amrita Puri.

The film is scheduled to release this year on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

