MAMA 2022 Nominations: BTS Nabs 5, J-Hope Gets 6 Solo Nods; Here's How To Vote For MAMA Awards
4-MIN READ

MAMA 2022 Nominations: BTS Nabs 5, J-Hope Gets 6 Solo Nods; Here's How To Vote For MAMA Awards

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 11:08 IST

Seoul

2022 MAMA Awards: BTS and the members recieve multiple nods.

2022 MAMA Awards: BTS and the members recieve multiple nods.

The 2022 MAMA Awards nominations are out and it is BTS vs BTS! The septet has won five nods while members individually have received numerous nods.

It is raining nominations for BTS at the 2022 MAMA Awards (previously known as Mnet Asian Music Awards). MAMA Awards 2022 announced the nomination list recently and BTS, its member J-Hope along with BLACKPINK are leading with numerous nods. The septet is nominated for Best Male Group, Best Vocal Performance Group (Yet To Come), Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10.

Besides the group nods, members of the group have also received individual nods in different categories. J-Hope bagged six nominations, including artist of the year, best male artist, best hip-hop and urban music, and song of the year for MORE from his first solo release Jack in the Box. He is also nominated for song of the year for his collaboration with Crush on Rush Hour.

Meanwhile, V and Jimin are each up for Best OST. Taehyung is nominated for Christmas Tree whereas Jimin is nominated for Our Blues’ OST With You, with Ha Sung-woon. Besides BTS, BLACKPINK is also nominated for five categories, including best female group, best dance performance female group, song of the year, artist of the year and worldwide fans’ choice top 10.

Check out the nominations below:

Best New Female Artist

IVE
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
NMIXX
Yena (Choi Ye Na)


Best New Male Artist

ATBO
TEMPEST
TNX
Xdinary Heroes
YOUNITE

Best Female Artist

IU
Miyeon
Nayeon
Seulgi
Taeyeon

Best Male Artist

J-Hope
Kang Daniel
Lim Young Woong
PSY
Zico

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE
aespa
BLACKPINK
ITZY
Red Velvet
TWICE

Best Male Group

BTS
ENHYPEN
NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TXT

Best Vocal Performance Solo

IU – Drama
Kim Min Seok – Drunken Confession
Lee Mujin – When it snows (feat. Heize)
Lim Young Woong – Our Blues Our Life
Taeyeon – INVU

Best Vocal Performance Group

BIGBANG – Still Life
BTS – Yet To Come
Davichi – Fanfare
ENHYPEN – Polaroid Love
WINNER – I LOVE U

Best Band Performance

JANNABI – GRIPPIN’THEGREEN
Jaurim – STAY WITH ME
LUCY – PLAY
The Black Skirts – My Little Lambs
Xdinary Heroes – Happy Death Day

Best Dance Performance Solo

Jessi – ZOOM
Nayeon – POP!
PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)
Sunmi – Heart Burn
Yena – SMILEY (feat. BIBI)

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 – 2 Baddies
NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode
SEVENTEEN – HOT
Stray Kids – MANIAC
TXT – Good Boy Gone Bad
TREASURE – JIKJIN

Best Dance Performance Female Group

(G)I-DLE – TOMBOY
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
IVE – LOVE DIVE
LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS
NewJeans – Attention
Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm

Best OST

10CM – Drawer (Our Beloved Summer OST)
Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – With You (Our Blues OST)
MeloMance – Love, Maybe (A Business Proposal OST)
V – Christmas Tree (Our Beloved Summer OST)
Wonstein – Your Existence (Twenty Five, Twenty One OST)

Best Collaboration

10CM, BIG Naughty – Just 10 centimeters
Crush – Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)
Loco, Hwasa – Somebody!
PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)
Woo Won Jae, meenoi – Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

BE’O – Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)
BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)
J-Hope – MORE
Jay Park – GANADARA (feat. IU)
Zico – Freak

Song of the Year

10CM – Drawer
10CM, BIG Naughty – Just 10 centimeters
BE’O – Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)
BIGBANG – Still Life
BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
BTS – Yet To Come
Crush – Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)
Davichi – Fanfare
ENHYPEN – Polaroid Love
(G)I-DLE – TOMBOY
IU – Drama
IVE – LOVE DIVE
JANNABI – GRIPPIN’THEGREEN
Jaurim – STAY WITH ME
Jay Park – GANADARA (feat. IU)
Jessi – ZOOM
J-Hope – MORE
Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – With You
Kim Min Seok – Drunken Confession
LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS
Lee Mujin – When it snows (feat. Heize)
Lim Young Woong – Our Blues Our Life
Loco, Hwasa – Somebody!
LUCY – PLAY
MeloMance – Love, Maybe
Nayeon – POP!
NCT 127 – 2 Baddies
NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode
NewJeans – Attention
PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)
Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm
SEVENTEEN – HOT
Stray Kids – MANIAC
Sunmi – Heart Burn
Taeyeon – INVU
The Black Skirts – My Little Lambs
TREASURE – JIKJIN
TXT – Good Boy Gone Bad
V – Christmas Tree
WINNER – I LOVE U
Wonstein – Your Existence
Woo Won Jae, meenoi – Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)
Xdinary Heroes – Happy Death Day
Yena – SMILEY (feat. BIBI)
Zico – Freak

Artist of the Year

aespa
ATBO
BLACKPINK
BTS
ENHYPEN
(G)I-DLE
ITZY
IU
IVE
J-Hope
Kang Daniel
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
Lim Young Woong
Miyeon
Nayeon
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
NMIXX
PSY
Red Velvet
Seulgi
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Taeyeon
TEMPEST
TNX
TWICE
TXT
Xdinary Heroes
Yena
YOUNITE
Zico

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10

aespa
ASTRO
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
Billlie
BLACKPINK
Brave Girls
BTOB
BTS
Chungha
Crush
Dreamcatcher
ENHYPEN
EVERGLOW
fromis_9
(G)I-DLE
Girls’ Generation
GOT7
ITZY
IU
IVE
Jay Park
Jessi
Jo Yu Ri
Kai
Kang Daniel
KARD
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
LOONA
MAMAMOO
MONSTA X
NCT 127
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
NMIXX
ONEUS
PENTAGON
PSY
Red Velvet
SEVENTEEN
STAYC
Stray Kids
Sunmi
THE BOYZ
TREASURE
TWICE
TXT
WINNER
Yena

How to vote for MAMA 2022:

Fans can visit the official website of the 2022 MAMA Awards and cast their votes online before November 4 at 11:59 p.m. KST.

According to Soompi, the 2022 MAMA Awards will take place at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 30.

first published:October 25, 2022, 11:08 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 11:08 IST