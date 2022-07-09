MAMAMOO Member Hwasa Bonds With Anne Hathaway at Valentino Fashion Week; MOOMOOs Can't Believe Their Eyes

MAMAMOO fans, popularly known as MOOMOOs, were not prepared to see Hwasa and Anne Hathaway share the frame. On Friday, the two dazzling ladies made their way to Valentino’s The Beginning Fall-Winter Haute Couture collection show in Rome. The actress and the K-pop rapper were seen dressed in pink and even wearing matching footwear to the event.

In pictures surfacing from the venue, Hathaway and Hwasa were seen chatting while they waited for the show to begin. They also posed for a few pictures at the fashion show. The pictures took Moomoos by surprise. They took to Twitter and showered Hwasa with love. Many said that they were proud of how far Hwasa has come while others called the pictures iconic.

THEY CONVERSED THEY SPOKE TO ONE ANOTHER THEY LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES ANNE HATHAWAY AND HWASA LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES pic.twitter.com/OKpdXpbKDj — evie/eve ❖ mamamထ (@mmeongcheongi) July 9, 2022

I woke up to hwasa and anne hathaway next to each other I’M OBSESSEDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/bPlGQyrqDQ — ❖ Q⁴ˣ⁴ (@nevernotamoo) July 9, 2022

anne hathaway and hwasa in one frame having a conversation is something i never knew i needed pic.twitter.com/05L2BwAjES — addie (@Y0NGLINZY) July 9, 2022

Hwasa and Anne Hathaway together I still can’t believe this happened pic.twitter.com/P8Ag6clbwB — Anjaan⁷❖ (@JinJaaan) July 9, 2022

This the picture I didn’t know I needed. I would pay my taxes to both Hwasa and Anne Hathaway. https://t.co/rU7yUKtkYQ — Natasha Mulenga (@SampaTasha) July 9, 2022

Kate Hudson was also among the many stars who were photographed sitting in the front row next to heartthrob Andrew Garfield. Other attendees included Florence Pugh, Ariana DeBose, Charles Melton, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Park, and Naomi Campbell.

The West Side Story actress was seen twinning with Anne in the all-pink outfit. She sported a hot pink mini dress with floral detailing and the same skyscraper high heels. Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh went on to set a bold fashion statement in very sheer hot pink tulle, featuring a floor-length flowy hem, halter neckline, and embellished tiny sling.

Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose, Kate Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Charles Melton, Hwasa and Florence Pugh at #ValentinoFW22 couture show, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/c64HP5xgLc — fashion rockstar’s girlfriend (@rcksgf) July 8, 2022

This isn’t the first time Hathaway was spotted with a K-pop star. Last month, she was seen bonding with BLACKPINK member Lisa at a Bulgari event. The event was also attended by Priyanka Chopra.

