Mamata Banerjee on Baghini-Bengal Tigress: Don't Compel Me to File Defamation

Reacting on Bengali movie ‘Baghini - Bengal Tigress’ - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday denied her connection with any biopic.“What is all this nonsense being spread! I have nothing at all to do with any biopic. If some young people have collected stories and expressed themselves, that’s up to them. Not related to us. I am not Narendra Modi. Please do not compel me to file for defamation by spreading lies,” she tweeted.Movie ‘Baghini’ is story of a girl’s rise to the position of a Chief Minister after overcoming several hurdles and struggles against the political forces in Bengal. Since, the movie has a striking similarity with Bengal CM’s life, there are reports that ‘Baghini’ is Banerjee’s biopic.However, director of the movie is Nehal Dutta always maintained that it’s not a biopic on Mamata Banerjee but an inspiration based on her life and political journey.Recently, the West Bengal BJP on April 18 wrote a letter to Election Commission requesting the poll body to review ‘Baghini: Bengal Tigress’ – as they believe it to be a biopic on Mamata Banerjee.“This is to draw your attention to the news in the media that a biopic (name: Baghini) allegedly of Smt. Mamata Banerjee will be released on May 3, 2019. BJP requests the EC to review the biopic before release on similar lines that was done in the case of another biopic depicting Shri Narendra Modi,” BJP’s letter to EC read.BJP approached the EC after it got clearance from the Censor Board.“We are not against the biopic but we are against the timing of its release. We have requested the EC to review it before taking any decision. We feel that this movie can create a law and order problem,” BJP’s Jay Prakash Majumdar said.A well-known theater artist Ruma Chakraborty is playing the role of Mamata Banerjee.Recently, the trailer of the movie was released which shows references to Banerjee’s Singur (over Tata Nano car factory) and Nandigram (over SEZ where 14 people were killed) movements – which later gave her political mileage over opponents.Recently, acting on complaints from political parties – the EC has banned the screening of the PM Narendra Modi’s biopic citing model code of conduct.The Supreme Court on April 15 directed the EC to watch the full biopic on PM Modi before taking any final decision.The biopic was supposed to be released on April 19. In the biopic, Vivek Oberoi playing the role of PM Modi. It is directed by Omung Kumar.