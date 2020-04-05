MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Mamata Banerjee Thanks Shah Rukh Khan for His Contribution to West Bengal in Covid-19 Time

Mamata Banerjee Thanks Shah Rukh Khan for His Contribution to West Bengal in Covid-19 Time

Shah Rukh Khan added that his cricket club KKR and NGO Meer Foundation will contribute 50,000 PPE kits to West Bengal and Maharashtra governments.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
Share this:

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution to the West Bengal Chief Minister's Relief Fund and said that such a gesture inspires millions of the countrymen.

In his reply to Banerjee who is called Didi (elder sister) by her followers, Khan quoted Rabindranath Tagore to state that he has done the duty of a brother.

"Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence (sic)," Banerjee tweeted.

Referring to the chief minister as "Didi", Khan said in Bengali that it was his duty to extend his hand to Banerjee's selfless humanitarian work.

Then he tweeted in English: Aami Kolkata, we believe... "I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy. - Rabindranath Tagore."

Banerjee replied, "So nice of you and your sweet words @iamsrk, I am indeed blessed to have someone who always tries to keep up and fulfil his duties of a brother. All of us in Bengal love you and pray for your good health. Keep up your good work, stay safe and take care of your family (sic)."

Khan has on Thursday announced that his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders will contribute an undisclosed amount to the PM CARES fund amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that KKR and his NGO Meer Foundation will contribute 50,000 PPE kits to West Bengal and Maharashtra governments. Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment will also contribute to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

Besides the NGO, the actor has taken the help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the governments.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    893,997

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,213,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,597

     

  • Total DEATHS

    65,600

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres