English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MAMI 2018, Day 3: Boy Erased, Bird of Dusk And Other Films That Should Be On Your To-Watch List Today
Before you finalize your MAMI movie schedule this Sunday, take a look at our top five movie recommendations.
Before you finalize your MAMI movie schedule this Sunday, take a look at our top five movie recommendations.
Loading...
This weekend, MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Images Film Festival) movie screenings are seeing a lot more turn out, as Mumbaikars are flocking at the movie theatres to watch films from all across the world as well as different parts of India.
This year, the Mumbai Film Festival or MAMI, as it is popularly known -- which was inaugurated on 25 October -- boasts of a fantastic line-up with films by Jafar Panahi, Jean-Luc Godard, Lars von Trier, Kore-Eda Hirokazu, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and many more gifted filmmakers. There are about 200 films that are being screened across Mumbai, in various theatres.
Click on this link to see the films which we have previously recommended and before you finalize your MAMI movie schedule this Sunday, take a look at our top five movie recommendations for the day.
1. Bird of Dusk: It's practically impossible for another filmmaker to tell the story of auteur director, Rituparna Ghosh. So, in Sangeeta Datta's Bird of Dusk, we again hear the familiar voice of Ghosh, hand-holding us and taking us along his chosen path, through the world of cinema. Datta's movie is not only a tribute to Rituparna Ghosh's enigmatic creative soul but also his illustrious career as a filmmaker. The film weaves in Ghosh's own interviews and conversations, as well as stories and trivia from his memoir, First Person.
Every other aspect of him as a filmmaker is explained by those actors, and filmmakers who were very close to him. From Soumitra Chattopadhyay to Aparna Sen, Sharmila Tagore and Nandita Das -- each takes turn, to describe his/her experience of working with the maverick filmmaker and knowing him personally. Replete with a labyrinth of old Calcutta streets, picturesque shots of sunsets on the Ganges, and meandering trams on the tracks -- Bird of Dusk feels as much a film by Rituparna Ghosh, as much as, it is a film about him.
Where to watch: PVR, Versova
What time: 8:30 PM - 10:35 PM
2. Boy Erased: Joel Edgerton's cinematic rendition of Garrard Conley's memoir by the same name is a heartfelt, sensitive film that deals with gay conversion therapy and shows us how it wreaks havoc on the psyche of homosexual kids who are already grappling to understand and explore their own sexualities.
This film provides a close look at the gay conversion camps and depicts how gay men are systematically tutored and brainwashed to suppress their natural urges. Those men who succeed to curb their 'homosexual urges' in the film are termed 'converts' or 'ex-gay'
Big Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe play a conservative Christian couple who finds out their son may be gay and do everything in their power to convince him otherwise, including enrolling him in a gay conversion camp.
Where to watch: PVR, Versova
What time: 11:30 PM - 01:14 PM
3. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: This film by Coen brothers -- Ethan and Joel -- is a six-part Western anthology that is based on the book 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and other Tales of the American Frontier'. The film tells six different stories of the old West.
Although initially envisaged as a docu-drama for Netflix, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs also works pretty well as a feature film. This film is a classic tribute to old westerns as well as a sharp commentary on Western storytelling as the Cohen brothers draw from traditional imageries of the dusty west, and as protagonists meet their end with bullets to their foreheads. The film features Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson Tom Waits, and Bill Heck.
Where to watch: PVR, Juhu
What time: 05:45 PM - 08:00 PM
4. Sorry To Bother You: This Boots Riley's film is the ultimate anti-capitalist anthem, as it nudges viewers to open their eyes and see how capitalism manipulates, governs and run their lives, often without them ever realizing it.
The film is about telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) who finds himself to be the perfect salesman when he uses his 'white voice' to talk to customers. This 'white voice' helps him climb up the ladder and he is promoted to 'power caller' who only caters to the richest upper crust of the society.
Riley uses allegory to show racism and reveals to us how complacent we can be all be to identify the societal horrors and indiscretions that are right in front of our eyes. Sorry To Bother You also stars Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun, and Jermaine Fowler in important roles.
Where to watch: Regal Cinemas
What time: 6:00 PM - 07:52 PM
5. Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon: This is one fascinating tale of old Delhi -- its streets and the underclass who populate them, who cross us every day, and who we rarely notice. The film merges two interesting genres of magic-realism and documentary-realism and tells true and fictional stories made of poetry and dreams.
This movie is Anamika Haksar's love letter to the history and culture of old Delhi, which is steadily disappearing in the ever expanding jungle of concrete and in an envelope of smog. The film stars Raghubir Yadav, Ravindra Sahu, K Gopalan and Lokesh Jain in important roles.
Where to watch: PVR, Juhu
What time: 10: 00 AM - 11:50 PM
This year, the Mumbai Film Festival or MAMI, as it is popularly known -- which was inaugurated on 25 October -- boasts of a fantastic line-up with films by Jafar Panahi, Jean-Luc Godard, Lars von Trier, Kore-Eda Hirokazu, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and many more gifted filmmakers. There are about 200 films that are being screened across Mumbai, in various theatres.
Click on this link to see the films which we have previously recommended and before you finalize your MAMI movie schedule this Sunday, take a look at our top five movie recommendations for the day.
1. Bird of Dusk: It's practically impossible for another filmmaker to tell the story of auteur director, Rituparna Ghosh. So, in Sangeeta Datta's Bird of Dusk, we again hear the familiar voice of Ghosh, hand-holding us and taking us along his chosen path, through the world of cinema. Datta's movie is not only a tribute to Rituparna Ghosh's enigmatic creative soul but also his illustrious career as a filmmaker. The film weaves in Ghosh's own interviews and conversations, as well as stories and trivia from his memoir, First Person.
Every other aspect of him as a filmmaker is explained by those actors, and filmmakers who were very close to him. From Soumitra Chattopadhyay to Aparna Sen, Sharmila Tagore and Nandita Das -- each takes turn, to describe his/her experience of working with the maverick filmmaker and knowing him personally. Replete with a labyrinth of old Calcutta streets, picturesque shots of sunsets on the Ganges, and meandering trams on the tracks -- Bird of Dusk feels as much a film by Rituparna Ghosh, as much as, it is a film about him.
Where to watch: PVR, Versova
What time: 8:30 PM - 10:35 PM
2. Boy Erased: Joel Edgerton's cinematic rendition of Garrard Conley's memoir by the same name is a heartfelt, sensitive film that deals with gay conversion therapy and shows us how it wreaks havoc on the psyche of homosexual kids who are already grappling to understand and explore their own sexualities.
This film provides a close look at the gay conversion camps and depicts how gay men are systematically tutored and brainwashed to suppress their natural urges. Those men who succeed to curb their 'homosexual urges' in the film are termed 'converts' or 'ex-gay'
Big Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe play a conservative Christian couple who finds out their son may be gay and do everything in their power to convince him otherwise, including enrolling him in a gay conversion camp.
Where to watch: PVR, Versova
What time: 11:30 PM - 01:14 PM
3. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: This film by Coen brothers -- Ethan and Joel -- is a six-part Western anthology that is based on the book 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and other Tales of the American Frontier'. The film tells six different stories of the old West.
Although initially envisaged as a docu-drama for Netflix, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs also works pretty well as a feature film. This film is a classic tribute to old westerns as well as a sharp commentary on Western storytelling as the Cohen brothers draw from traditional imageries of the dusty west, and as protagonists meet their end with bullets to their foreheads. The film features Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson Tom Waits, and Bill Heck.
Where to watch: PVR, Juhu
What time: 05:45 PM - 08:00 PM
4. Sorry To Bother You: This Boots Riley's film is the ultimate anti-capitalist anthem, as it nudges viewers to open their eyes and see how capitalism manipulates, governs and run their lives, often without them ever realizing it.
The film is about telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) who finds himself to be the perfect salesman when he uses his 'white voice' to talk to customers. This 'white voice' helps him climb up the ladder and he is promoted to 'power caller' who only caters to the richest upper crust of the society.
Riley uses allegory to show racism and reveals to us how complacent we can be all be to identify the societal horrors and indiscretions that are right in front of our eyes. Sorry To Bother You also stars Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun, and Jermaine Fowler in important roles.
Where to watch: Regal Cinemas
What time: 6:00 PM - 07:52 PM
5. Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon: This is one fascinating tale of old Delhi -- its streets and the underclass who populate them, who cross us every day, and who we rarely notice. The film merges two interesting genres of magic-realism and documentary-realism and tells true and fictional stories made of poetry and dreams.
This movie is Anamika Haksar's love letter to the history and culture of old Delhi, which is steadily disappearing in the ever expanding jungle of concrete and in an envelope of smog. The film stars Raghubir Yadav, Ravindra Sahu, K Gopalan and Lokesh Jain in important roles.
Where to watch: PVR, Juhu
What time: 10: 00 AM - 11:50 PM
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif's Bazaar Picks Up Pace at Box Office; Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Heads to Rs 100-Cr Club
- Priyanka Can't Wait for the Moon to Rise As She Keeps First Karva Chauth for Nick; See Pic
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Reviews Into Australia Cricket 'Confronting', Says Former Skipper Taylor
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...