English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MAMI 2018, Day 4: Here's Our Guide To Top Five Movie Picks For The Day
There are about 200 films that will be screened across Mumbai, in various theatres. Therefore, to help you plan your schedule better here's our top five movie picks that will be screened today.
There are about 200 films that will be screened across Mumbai, in various theatres. Therefore, to help you plan your schedule better here's our top five movie picks that will be screened today.
Loading...
As Mumbai Film Festival or MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Images Film Festival) proceeds, we are seeing many wonderful films and sessions.
This year, the festival -- which was inaugurated on October 25-- boasts of a fantastic line-up with films by Jafar Panahi, Jean-Luc Godard, Lars von Trier, Kore-Eda Hirokazu, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and many more gifted filmmakers. There are about 200 films that will be screened across Mumbai, in various theatres. Therefore, to help you plan your schedule better here's our top five movie picks that will be screened today.
Roma: Alfonso Cuaron, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker, who has made big budgeted Hollywood movies like Gravity, brings a heart-warming tale of love, revolution and finding a home in his film, Roma. This movie is Cuaron's tribute to the Mexican city, Roma, where he had spent his youth.
The film unfolds in black-and-white and is set in the early 70's. It's about Sofia and her household help Cleo. In the absence of Sofia's husband, who leaves her, after their marriage goes sour, we see Cleo and Sofia taking care of Sofia's kids, as Cleo deals with a sad and turbulent time in her personal life. Sofia and Cleo struggle to find equilibrium in their lives, as a war rages between government-backed militia and student unions in the backdrop.
The film has already won a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, earlier this year.
Where to watch: Regal Cinema
What time: 5:30 PM- 7:45 PM
The Miseducation of Cameron Post: Unlike Boy Erased, which is more subtle, and deep exploration of sexual identity when faced with oppression, The Miseducation of Cameron Post is a brazen, fun, rebellious and a witty story of a girl named Cameron Post (Chloë Grace Moretz) who is sent to a gay conversion camp, in 90's Montana for being gay.
This film by Desiree Akhavan has all the hallmarks of a Hollywood's coming-of-age drama, including the popular Hollywood actress, Mortez. The film takes us to the familiar prom night climax scene, introduces us to a rebel group of kids, who won't kowtow to the oppressive, subversive 'anti-gay' doctrines of the over-zealous Christians. But, Akhavan's characters are not just about teenage angst and her film isn't all fun brat-pack rebellion. Her film is a wonderfully dark drama, with the glimmer of hope.
Where to watch: SPI Cinemas - Le Reve, Mumbai
What time: 11:30 AM- 1:02 PM
The Image Book: The god of European art-house cinema, Jean-Luc Godard's film, The Image Book is exactly what its name suggests -- a collage of vignettes tied together as a film, telling us about what is going on in the world.
In his old, throaty voice, the filmmaker tells us, "The war is here." and these words convey more premonition than the glorious and wildly popular phrase from Game of Thrones, "Winter is Here' because as the filmmaker proceeds with the film, flinging on the screen glimpses of violence, genocide, digging up news headlines as well as old Hollywood clips we see that we have clearly missed the memo, while we were too distracted with our consumeristic lives, the war indeed has arrived. The film unfolds like a horror movie and can stir and disturb you deeply.
Where to watch: Liberty Cinema
What time: 04:45 PM- 6:09 PM
Saraband: This film by Ingmar Bergman follows an old couple, who decides to spend a summer in the Swedish countryside, many years after their divorce. Devoid of any sentimentality, the film is a brutally honest portrayal of all characters, who -- as the film proceeds -- drop the garb of politeness, as all their feeling of hate and resentment for one another come on the surface.
Many reoccurring themes of Bergman show up in this simply told, yet a wonderfully textured and layered story of familial ties.
Where to watch: Liberty Cinema
What time: 11:30 AM - 1:17 PM
Memories of my Body: Yet another tale of coming to terms with one's sexuality, Memories Of My Body, by Indonesian filmmaker, Garin Nugrohi tells the real-life story of a boy dancer.
The film is divided into four parts and follows the boy's (Juno's) journey through adolescence to his early adulthood as he navigates his own sexual feelings, deals with unwanted attention and sexual transgression.
Where to watch: City Mall
What time: 11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
This year, the festival -- which was inaugurated on October 25-- boasts of a fantastic line-up with films by Jafar Panahi, Jean-Luc Godard, Lars von Trier, Kore-Eda Hirokazu, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and many more gifted filmmakers. There are about 200 films that will be screened across Mumbai, in various theatres. Therefore, to help you plan your schedule better here's our top five movie picks that will be screened today.
Roma: Alfonso Cuaron, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker, who has made big budgeted Hollywood movies like Gravity, brings a heart-warming tale of love, revolution and finding a home in his film, Roma. This movie is Cuaron's tribute to the Mexican city, Roma, where he had spent his youth.
The film unfolds in black-and-white and is set in the early 70's. It's about Sofia and her household help Cleo. In the absence of Sofia's husband, who leaves her, after their marriage goes sour, we see Cleo and Sofia taking care of Sofia's kids, as Cleo deals with a sad and turbulent time in her personal life. Sofia and Cleo struggle to find equilibrium in their lives, as a war rages between government-backed militia and student unions in the backdrop.
The film has already won a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, earlier this year.
Where to watch: Regal Cinema
What time: 5:30 PM- 7:45 PM
The Miseducation of Cameron Post: Unlike Boy Erased, which is more subtle, and deep exploration of sexual identity when faced with oppression, The Miseducation of Cameron Post is a brazen, fun, rebellious and a witty story of a girl named Cameron Post (Chloë Grace Moretz) who is sent to a gay conversion camp, in 90's Montana for being gay.
This film by Desiree Akhavan has all the hallmarks of a Hollywood's coming-of-age drama, including the popular Hollywood actress, Mortez. The film takes us to the familiar prom night climax scene, introduces us to a rebel group of kids, who won't kowtow to the oppressive, subversive 'anti-gay' doctrines of the over-zealous Christians. But, Akhavan's characters are not just about teenage angst and her film isn't all fun brat-pack rebellion. Her film is a wonderfully dark drama, with the glimmer of hope.
Where to watch: SPI Cinemas - Le Reve, Mumbai
What time: 11:30 AM- 1:02 PM
The Image Book: The god of European art-house cinema, Jean-Luc Godard's film, The Image Book is exactly what its name suggests -- a collage of vignettes tied together as a film, telling us about what is going on in the world.
In his old, throaty voice, the filmmaker tells us, "The war is here." and these words convey more premonition than the glorious and wildly popular phrase from Game of Thrones, "Winter is Here' because as the filmmaker proceeds with the film, flinging on the screen glimpses of violence, genocide, digging up news headlines as well as old Hollywood clips we see that we have clearly missed the memo, while we were too distracted with our consumeristic lives, the war indeed has arrived. The film unfolds like a horror movie and can stir and disturb you deeply.
Where to watch: Liberty Cinema
What time: 04:45 PM- 6:09 PM
Saraband: This film by Ingmar Bergman follows an old couple, who decides to spend a summer in the Swedish countryside, many years after their divorce. Devoid of any sentimentality, the film is a brutally honest portrayal of all characters, who -- as the film proceeds -- drop the garb of politeness, as all their feeling of hate and resentment for one another come on the surface.
Many reoccurring themes of Bergman show up in this simply told, yet a wonderfully textured and layered story of familial ties.
Where to watch: Liberty Cinema
What time: 11:30 AM - 1:17 PM
Memories of my Body: Yet another tale of coming to terms with one's sexuality, Memories Of My Body, by Indonesian filmmaker, Garin Nugrohi tells the real-life story of a boy dancer.
The film is divided into four parts and follows the boy's (Juno's) journey through adolescence to his early adulthood as he navigates his own sexual feelings, deals with unwanted attention and sexual transgression.
Where to watch: City Mall
What time: 11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers | Ro-HitMan Sharma Continues Happy Habit of Big Hundreds
- Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur Confesses His Feelings For Somi Khan, Here's Her Answer
- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dassani is Ready to Charm You
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Reviews Into Australia Cricket 'Confronting', Says Former Skipper Taylor
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...