English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MAMI 2018, Day 5: Pity, Bhosle and Other Films That Should be on Your To-Watch List Today
Here's a list of our top five movie pick for today.
Here's a list of our top five movie pick for today.
Loading...
Four days are over, and three more to go -- As Mumbai Film Festival or MAMI is nearing its end, the time to catch good art-house movies in Mumbai theatres are reducing by every passing hour.
This year, films by Jafar Panahi, Jean-Luc Godard, Lars von Trier, Kore-Eda Hirokazu, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and many more gifted filmmakers were screened as a part of the festival, and there are many master classes being held as well. A total of 200 films will be screened across Mumbai, in various theatres, as a part of this festival.
It will take meticulous planning from your end to make the most of this festival and see as many films as possible, which is why we have made a guide of all important films that have previously been screened and are now playing in different theatres, as well as drawn up a list of our top five movie pick for today. (click here, here and here to see our previous recommendations).
1. BlacKkKlansman: This is the story of Ron Stallworth, who becomes the first African-American detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department. While faced with an all-white police department, who are often openly hostile, Stallworth pays no heed to them and takes on a mission to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan.
The story of Stallworth unfolds in the early 70s, but Spike Lee seamlessly interlace it with current day occurrences like the Charlottesville riot. Lee builds up a sense of urgency in this socio-political satire, as he shows us how these incidents are like premonition bells, telling us of all the things that can go wrong in the post-Trump era.
Where to Watch: SPI Cinemas, Le Reve
What time: 1:15 PM - 3:23 PM
2. Bhosle: It is the story of a hawaldar, Bhonsle, who has just retired. A lonely, old man he tries various ways to rejoin the police force to continue his duty. But, because he is too old he cannot.
His alienation becomes more acute as he locks himself up in his tiny chawl room. Pushing through the walls that Bhosle has created around himself is a young girl who moves in next door. Both Bhosle and the young girl begins to connect, and this one small human connection changes Bhosle's life and gives him reasons worth living. Manoj Bajpayee, as always delivers a wonderful performance in this sensitive film by Devashish Makhija.
Where to Watch: SPI Cinemas, Le Reve
What time: 4:00 PM - 6:40 PM
3. First Reformed: Paul Schrader's brilliantly dark, and ferocious film, stars Ethan Hawke as an ex-military who is now a priest -- Reverend Ernst Toller. Toller is guilt-ridden after his son's death during the war, whom he had coaxed to fight Iraq war.
He is also battling stomach cancer, and trying to reconnect to his spiritual side, as the attendance in his own parish dwindles. Things stir up when a young woman in his parish seek out his help to manage his radical environmentalist husband. Toller finds a new purpose in life and sets out to right the wrongs.
The palate of the film is minimalistic and stoic, with stark, almost austere aesthetic. It is an intelligently made film, which talks about climate change, personal demons and spirituality.
Where to watch: REGAL CINEMA
What time: 5:00 PM - 6:53 PM
4. Imago: Karan Chavan tells a heart-warming tale of beauty and societal perception, through the story of Namrata, an introvertish teenager in a small village who has acute anxiety and the feeling of shame because she suffers from Leucoderma, a skin disorder due to which her dark skin is spotted with pinkish-white marks.
Namrata doesn't know how to embrace herself until a young male teacher joins her school and treats her with kindness and affection, telling her how she shouldn't feel alienated because of how she looks. Namrata begins to develop feelings for this teacher, and if you are already hooked to the story, then go watch it and find out how it ends.
Chavan masterfully creates the teeny bubble of a young girl struggling to come to terms with her appearance.
Where to watch: PVR, ECX
When to watch: 12:00 PM - 2:05 PM
5. Pity: This film is hilarious and sad all in one breath, as Babis Makridis create a deadpan comedy about a man who gets used to being sad, and therefore pitied after his wife slips into a coma. Unfortunately for him, she miraculously recovers after a period, and he suddenly realises that there are many perks of living a life where people pitied you -- the concerned neighbors who brought cakes, and the dry-cleaners who gave him discounts because of all the misfortune that had fallen on him after his wife went into coma are suddenly gone, making him crave for sadness and pity, that he cannot now have.
Told with incredible restraint, this comedy is a must watch.
Where to watch: PVR ICON, Mumbai
What time: 1:45 PM - 3:45 PM
This year, films by Jafar Panahi, Jean-Luc Godard, Lars von Trier, Kore-Eda Hirokazu, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and many more gifted filmmakers were screened as a part of the festival, and there are many master classes being held as well. A total of 200 films will be screened across Mumbai, in various theatres, as a part of this festival.
It will take meticulous planning from your end to make the most of this festival and see as many films as possible, which is why we have made a guide of all important films that have previously been screened and are now playing in different theatres, as well as drawn up a list of our top five movie pick for today. (click here, here and here to see our previous recommendations).
1. BlacKkKlansman: This is the story of Ron Stallworth, who becomes the first African-American detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department. While faced with an all-white police department, who are often openly hostile, Stallworth pays no heed to them and takes on a mission to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan.
The story of Stallworth unfolds in the early 70s, but Spike Lee seamlessly interlace it with current day occurrences like the Charlottesville riot. Lee builds up a sense of urgency in this socio-political satire, as he shows us how these incidents are like premonition bells, telling us of all the things that can go wrong in the post-Trump era.
Where to Watch: SPI Cinemas, Le Reve
What time: 1:15 PM - 3:23 PM
2. Bhosle: It is the story of a hawaldar, Bhonsle, who has just retired. A lonely, old man he tries various ways to rejoin the police force to continue his duty. But, because he is too old he cannot.
His alienation becomes more acute as he locks himself up in his tiny chawl room. Pushing through the walls that Bhosle has created around himself is a young girl who moves in next door. Both Bhosle and the young girl begins to connect, and this one small human connection changes Bhosle's life and gives him reasons worth living. Manoj Bajpayee, as always delivers a wonderful performance in this sensitive film by Devashish Makhija.
Where to Watch: SPI Cinemas, Le Reve
What time: 4:00 PM - 6:40 PM
3. First Reformed: Paul Schrader's brilliantly dark, and ferocious film, stars Ethan Hawke as an ex-military who is now a priest -- Reverend Ernst Toller. Toller is guilt-ridden after his son's death during the war, whom he had coaxed to fight Iraq war.
He is also battling stomach cancer, and trying to reconnect to his spiritual side, as the attendance in his own parish dwindles. Things stir up when a young woman in his parish seek out his help to manage his radical environmentalist husband. Toller finds a new purpose in life and sets out to right the wrongs.
The palate of the film is minimalistic and stoic, with stark, almost austere aesthetic. It is an intelligently made film, which talks about climate change, personal demons and spirituality.
Where to watch: REGAL CINEMA
What time: 5:00 PM - 6:53 PM
4. Imago: Karan Chavan tells a heart-warming tale of beauty and societal perception, through the story of Namrata, an introvertish teenager in a small village who has acute anxiety and the feeling of shame because she suffers from Leucoderma, a skin disorder due to which her dark skin is spotted with pinkish-white marks.
Namrata doesn't know how to embrace herself until a young male teacher joins her school and treats her with kindness and affection, telling her how she shouldn't feel alienated because of how she looks. Namrata begins to develop feelings for this teacher, and if you are already hooked to the story, then go watch it and find out how it ends.
Chavan masterfully creates the teeny bubble of a young girl struggling to come to terms with her appearance.
Where to watch: PVR, ECX
When to watch: 12:00 PM - 2:05 PM
5. Pity: This film is hilarious and sad all in one breath, as Babis Makridis create a deadpan comedy about a man who gets used to being sad, and therefore pitied after his wife slips into a coma. Unfortunately for him, she miraculously recovers after a period, and he suddenly realises that there are many perks of living a life where people pitied you -- the concerned neighbors who brought cakes, and the dry-cleaners who gave him discounts because of all the misfortune that had fallen on him after his wife went into coma are suddenly gone, making him crave for sadness and pity, that he cannot now have.
Told with incredible restraint, this comedy is a must watch.
Where to watch: PVR ICON, Mumbai
What time: 1:45 PM - 3:45 PM
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Out of Bigg Boss, Anup Jalota Now Wants to Perform Jasleen Matharu’s ‘Kanyaadaan’
- Will a Apple MacBook Air Reboot Put it in Competition With The iPad Pro?
- Ananya Panday Rings in 20th Birthday With Family, Receives Best Gift Ever
- 'Trick or Treat' Yourself to These Spooky Dishes This Halloween
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...