MAMI 2O18, Day 6: Hamid, Wildlife And Other Films You Should Be Watching At Mumbai Film Festival Today

As the 6th day of Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) rolls in there are several amazing art-house cinemas still left to be seen.This year, films by Jafar Panahi, Jean-Luc Godard, Lars von Trier, Kore-Eda Hirokazu, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and many more gifted filmmakers were shown as a part of the festival, and many master classes were and are still being held.A total of 200 films will be screened across Mumbai, in various theatres, as a part of this festival. It will take meticulous planning from your end to make the most of this festival and see as many films as possible in the last two days, which is why we have made a guide of all important films that are being shown today.Aijaz Khan brings an exquisite tale of hope from the heart of despair with his film Hamid. Set in the terror, and the violence-torn valley of Kashmir, the film is the story of a little boy named Hamid who is trying to find his missing father.He is told by his mother that the number 786 is the number of God, and therefore, he thinks by connecting to God, he will be able to reach to his dad. As fate would have it, he gets a phone number of an army personnel which also ends with '786'. Thinking that it is God's number, Hamid begins communicating with this soldier telling him of his desires and helplessness. The soldier, on the other hand, is fighting his own personal demons as he tries to understand the violence he is perpetrating as well as witnessing every day.Hamid brings a beautiful story of a few broken souls, who, in their own personal ways, are dealing with grief and despair. The film features Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar, and Talha Arshad Reshi.This is one meta-film that you should experience for yourself to comprehend and enjoy fully. The film introduces us to filmmaker Devrath, who is trying to make a film on the assassination of Chamkila and Amarjot -- controversial rural Punjabi singers were loved and hated by many. However, Devrath soon learns that another film crew with a big budget are also working on a similar project. Devrant along with an actress and some other band members of Chamkila and Amarjot heads to Mehsampur, where the singers were assassinated, and begins to film his movie.Mehsampur runs like a docu-fiction with sexually explicit scenes.If you are a fan of Ingmar Bergman's works, this is one film you shouldn't miss. Renowned filmmaker, Margarethe von Trotta, is the one who takes up the task of summing up the auteur filmmaker's work and films in this movie and does so effectively with snippets from Bergman's films and also showing us the man behind the camera, his creative process and his personal life which have led him to make the wonderful pieces of cinema he has made. This movie is, as much for Bergman fans, as it is for the uninitiated, who have limited or no experience of watching Bergman's films.Von Trotta takes a simplistic approach with this documentary and keeps it educational and informative. However, with interviews by actors who have worked with the director, his son, as well as other filmmakers, the documentary also provides a perceptive and penetrative glance into the mind and life of one of the greatest filmmaker of all times.This Surreal, metaphorical drama by Josephine Decker, takes us into the life of a biracial teenager, Madeline. She is rebellious and often acts out against her overprotective mother, and doesn't know how to channel her energies until she joins a drama production, where her coach Evangeline takes an unusual liking for her and helps her realize her talents. As it turns out, Madeline is also mentally disturbed and has a lot of violence in her, which she mostly fantasize or dream about, but at certain times even actualize. Most of these violent acts are directed towards her mother.Her coach, on the other hand, uses these violent instincts of Madeline to carve out a story for her latest production. The film metaphorically talks about race at times, but in its heart, Madeline's Madeline is an immersive, insightful glance into the psyche of an actor.Paul Dano's Wildlife is a heartbreaking account of a marriage that is holding up by a thread. This adaptation of Richard Ford's novel, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan shows us one scene at a time, how people drift apart, and then never find a way to get back to one another.Set in 1960's Montana, Gyllenhaal's character loses his job, his pride is hurt, and he doesn't know how to mend things at home, where his relationship with his wife is also changing for the worst. To evade this misery he goes away to fight the forest fire, only to realize that when he returns that his wife Carey Mulligan's character has been having an affair with an older man. Told from the perspective of these two character's sixteen-year-old son, the film gives us a piercing look into a damaged marriage.